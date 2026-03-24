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NIA LONG SEEKS PROTECTION FROM ALLEGED STALKER

Actress Nia Long files for a restraining order against a suspected stalker, citing harassment and safety concerns.

Published on March 24, 2026
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Actress Nia Long is taking legal action to ensure her safety after claiming she has been relentlessly harassed by a woman she does not know. According to court documents filed in Los Angeles on March 23, 2026, the Fatal Affair star requested a temporary restraining order against a woman identified as Carrie McDonald.

Long alleges that McDonald has been stalking her for over two years, sending unwanted cards, flowers, and gifts, and has appeared at her private residence on multiple occasions. The situation escalated on Saturday, March 21, 2026, when the alleged stalker rang Long’s doorbell, resulting in a police response and an arrest.

According to the filed documents, this is not the first time the woman has targeted Long’s home. The actress revealed that in 2024, the same individual showed up late at night demanding entry, prompting a “strong warning” from police at that time. Long stated in her request for protection that she fears for her safety, as well as the safety of her two children and her mother.

Despite the reported, repeated incidents, a judge denied the immediate temporary restraining order on Monday, March 23, 2026, setting a hearing for April to further address the allegations, TMZ reports.

The alleged stalker reportedly believes she is in a romantic relationship with the actress, a false perception of reality that has caused significant distress to Long and her family.

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