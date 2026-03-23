5 Free Things to Do With Kids in DFW Right Now

Source: Mark McCray / Mark McCray

I’m not even gonna lie to you…Spring break will humble you REAL quick.





I took my daughter out thinking we was about to have a little “daddy-daughter day” — nothing crazy. Hit the movies, the trampoline park, slid through the arcade, thought about an amusement spot…





Man… I blinked and my money was GONE. Popcorn? Taxing. Arcade games? Swipe, swipe, swipe… $40 gone. Food after? Yeah, wrap it up. By the time we got back in the car I’m looking at my account like, “Aight… tomorrow we doing FREE activities” 😂



So if you still tryna show up as Super Dad (or Super Mom) without going broke — I got you. And this time we going ALL across DFW.







5 Free Things To Do With Kids in DFW





1. Klyde Warren Park (Dallas)





Right in the middle of the city. Open space, playground, sometimes free games and pop-up activities. Kids running around, food trucks nearby (optional if you got discipline). It’s one of those spots where you can spend hours and not spend a dollar.





2. Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge (Fort Worth)





If your kid got energy to burn — this it. Trails, wildlife, wide open nature… gives them something different from screens and city life. Fresh air will knock them out later too, I’m not gon lie.







3. Bass Pro Shops (Grapevine)





Still undefeated so hear me out. Big fish tanks, boats, animals — to a kid this basically an indoor theme park. You can walk around for an hour easy and they’ll be entertained the whole time. Just stay strong when they ask for something.







4. Founders Plaza (DFW Airport)



This one lowkey elite. You pull up and watch planes land RIGHT over your head. The kids be amazed every single time. Plenty of space to chill, run around, and just enjoy something different. And it costs exactly $0.







5. Dallas Public Library + Local Libraries Across DFW



Don’t sleep on libraries. Dallas, Arlington, Grand Prairie, wherever! And a lot of them got free programs for kids, game areas, story time and interactive spaces. It’s structured fun without the chaos (or the bill).





Final Word

Look… I learned the hard way this past week. You can drop a bag trying to “entertain” your kids… and they’ll still have just as much fun running around a park or watching airplanes. It ain’t always about how much you spend, it’s about showing up, being present, and making something out of the day (…and keeping a little gas money in your account too).





Written by JuugMasterJay

Catch me inside The Red Room Saturdays 7PM on 97.9 The Beat

IG: @juugmasterjay