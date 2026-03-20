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WNBA's New Bargaining Agreement Signed

WNBA’s New Bargaining Agreement Signed

The WNBA and its players have made things official, signing a historic new collective bargaining agreement to the new CBA on Friday that marks a financial turning point for the league.

Published on March 20, 2026
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WNBA: AUG 21 Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

NEW YORK — The WNBA and its players have made things official, signing a historic new collective bargaining agreement to the new CBA on Friday that marks a financial turning point for the league.

After more than a year of tense negotiations and a looming strike authorization, the two sides reached a deal that will see the salary cap skyrocket from $1.5 million to $7 million next season.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert called it a defining moment for the league’s 30-year history, ensuring that as the WNBA’s popularity and revenue grow, the players’ bank accounts do too.

The new deal will run through the 2032 campaign, and it includes max-contract players, who will earn a $1.4 million salary in 2026, which will grow to over $2.4 million by the end of the deal. The deal also addresses long-standing quality-of-life issues by expanding charter travel and improving team facilities. Even though the marathon bargaining sessions in Manhattan blew past a mid-March deadline, the league confirms the 2026 season is still on track to start on May 8. Now, the focus shifts to a busy spring that includes an expansion draft for new teams in Portland and Toronto, followed by a regular draft on April 13.

WNBA’s New Bargaining Agreement Signed was originally published on wibc.com

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