Next Comes the Baby: Big Mama Latto

Latto & 21 Savage: Relationship Timeline, Pregnancy Rumors, and Confirmation Fans have been speculating for years about the relationship between rapper Latto and Atlanta superstar 21 Savage. From subtle social media hints to public appearances and lyrical clues, their rumored romance has been one of hip-hop’s most talked-about mysteries. Recently, those rumors escalated into something even bigger — whispers of a possible pregnancy. The Beginning of the Rumors Speculation about Latto and 21 Savage dates back to around 2020, when fans began connecting dots through collaborations and social media clues. Over time, sightings and shared locations fueled dating rumors. In September 2025, Latto publicly confirmed the relationship, referring to 21 Savage as “my man” in an interview. Source:

Clues Hidden in Plain Sight Before confirming their relationship, fans pointed to multiple hints suggesting the two were together. These included collaborations, coordinated posts, and even tattoos referencing 21 Savage’s real name. Their music collaborations and subtle references kept fans guessing while the pair remained mostly private about their relationship. Source:

Pregnancy Rumors Begin Love Family & Parenting? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Pregnancy rumors began circulating in late 2025 and early 2026, as fans noticed changes in Latto’s social media presence and appearance. At one point, Latto even joked about the speculation by posting a video with a fake baby bump, leaving fans unsure whether to believe the rumors or not. Source:

Fan Reactions and Online Buzz As rumors intensified, fans flooded social media with theories and reactions. Screenshots, video clips, and breakdowns of Latto’s posts spread quickly across platforms. When Latto teased new music and visuals, many believed it was tied to a bigger personal announcement. Source:

Pregnancy Confirmation In March 2026, Latto officially confirmed her pregnancy through a video tied to her upcoming album Big Mama. The reveal included visual hints connecting 21 Savage, further solidifying both the relationship and the news. Reports also noted that fans spotted details in the video — including imagery and appearances — that linked 21 Savage directly to the announcement. Source1: Source2: