Personal injury case: Key steps in evidence gathering

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The first step to winning a personal injury case is gathering evidence. This process involves many aspects, from documenting the accident to talking to witnesses.

Not convinced that evidence gathering is all that important? In some states, it’s just about the only thing that matters. In Louisiana, say, the average driver files over twice as many bodily injury claims as the U.S. average (source: NAIC).

How Can You Gather Personal Injury Evidence?

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Strong evidence can work wonders for your chances of receiving fair injury compensation. Here are five things you’ll always need to do.

1. Document the Scene

If you can take pictures of the accident scene without interfering with the police, do it right away. Get as many different points of view and distances as possible. Focus on hazards that may have led to the accident, like poor lighting.

In car accidents, personal injury evidence will involve documenting the vehicles as well. Get pictures of all damages and any visible debris or skid marks.

2. Gather Witness Information

Witness statements for injury claims can shed further light on the accident. If anyone saw the accident, talk to them before they leave. Get their contact information to be able to follow up if the case gets to court, such as:

Legal name

Phone number

Email address

3. Preserve Physical Evidence

Speaking of evidence preservation tips, don’t neglect the physical evidence. For instance, the accident may have been caused by a defective product. Keeping this item will help demonstrate the gravity of the situation.

Resist the temptation of altering the physical evidence. Keep the items in the state they were in at the time of the accident.

4. Get Official Reports

Chances are, your accident was reported to the police and insurance companies. If so, get copies of their reports. These documents contain all sorts of information that can help establish liability, including:

The responding officer’s observations

A diagram of the accident scene

Positions of involved vehicles

5. Keep Medical Records

Keeping detailed medical records comes in very handy for proving injury in court. This is why it’s so crucial to seek medical attention right after the accident. These records create a timeline of your treatment and recovery progress.

Preserve all medical documents you get your hands on, no matter how irrelevant they seem. This includes referrals to specialists and prescribed treatments.

How Can a Personal Injury Lawyer Help?

Working with a Louisiana personal injury attorney can be key to presenting a strong case. An experienced lawyer will have the know-how for what evidence your case needs. They can also help with other parts of the claim, such as:

Gathering legal documents

Hiring accident reconstruction experts

Negotiating a fair settlement

Protecting your rights at court

Evidence Gathering Made Easy

In personal injury cases, evidence gathering is a delicate process. One mistake can make the difference between a hefty settlement and a default dismissal. The above guide will help you establish a strong injury claim!

At 97.9 The Beat, we have plenty of other tips on how to make the most of your claims. Keep checking out our legal-related news and guides!