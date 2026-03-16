'The Black Watch' Post-Oscars Edition: BOSSIP & Cassius Recap The Wins, Wows & Wild Snubs Of The Academy Awards

Michael B. Jordan's Oscar win celebrated as a triumph and validation for Black actors

Ryan Coogler's acceptance speech praised for its authenticity and gratitude

Delroy Lindo's Oscar snub seen as a major disappointment and injustice

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

As the 98th Academy Awards curtain closed on Hollywood’s biggest night, BOSSIP and Cassius rolled the cameras for a post-show edition of The Black Watch, unpacking the wins, the wows, and the wild snubs of Hollywood’s biggest night.

The latest installment of the editorial-led series, which dissects the culture-shaping moments in film and entertainment, once again brought together BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada, iONE Digital Vice President of Video Tanya Hoffler-Moore, iONE Digital Director of Content for the Men’s Division Alvin Blanco, and iONE Digital Director of Video Development Jake Edwards for a lively, no-holds-barred Oscars recap. This time, however, the group was joined by HelloBeautiful’s Managing Editor, Shamika Sanders.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

The panel previously predicted a trophy takeover for Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, but that clearly didn’t happen; still, there were some significant celebrations amid some side-eye-worthy wins.

One of the biggest bright spots of the evening came when Michael B. Jordan finally claimed the Best Actor Oscar, a moment the panel said felt both triumphant and long overdue.

Source: Doug Peters – PA Images / Getty

Jake pointed out that Michael’s performance required a level of range and rigor that few actors in the category matched as he portrayed identical twins, Smoke and Stack, in one film.

“Michael B. Jordan had to literally work twice as hard to get just as far as the rest of the people on that stage,” Jake said. “He had to play two people at once in order to get an Oscar.” Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital “Sounds about white,” remarked Tanya.

Dani chimed in and praised the actor’s acceptance speech, noting how he used the moment to honor the legends who paved the path before him.

“I love the reverence that Michael B. Jordan gave to the people who won in that category before him. Jamie Foxx, Denzel Washington,” she said. “He was just paying homage to the people who paved the way. It really speaks to his humility.”

Alvin added that Michael clearly understood the weight of joining one of Hollywood’s most exclusive clubs.

“Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith. Those names are elite,” Alvin said. “Those are icons, and he’s now part of that fraternity.”

The panel also reflected on Ryan Coogler’s heartfelt moment during the ceremony when he took home Best Original Screenplay, praising the filmmaker’s authenticity, gratitude to his wife Zinzi, and yes, THAT unmistakable Oakland accent.

“You know what I loved most about Ryan’s speech? He said, ‘I’m from Richmond, California,’” said Dani doing her best RC impression. “He thanked his wife and said every day with her is better than the last. I was like, ‘Oh my God. Black love, romance. I love it all.’ He’s such a class act.”

Jake added that Ryan’s joy throughout the evening was impossible to miss.

“He was showing up the entire award show for his cast and crew,” Jake said. “You saw him getting up and hugging everyone and helping people out all night. He was having the best time of his life.”

Still, not every result received a standing ovation from the panel.

The night’s most stinging snub easily came when Delroy Lindo lost the Best Supporting Actor Oscar to Sean Penn.

“I think I was done with the show after Delroy didn’t win,” Tanya admitted.

Alvin was even more direct.

“It is heinous that Sean Penn beat out Delroy Lindo,” he said. “Nowhere in this world is that feasible.” Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

Another head-scratching moment came when One Battle After Another walked away with Best Picture, a result that prompted some immediate remote-control reactions from Shamika and Jake.

“As soon as they announced Best Picture and I saw it was One Battle After Another, I walked away. I turned it off,” said Shamika.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

Jake agreed and argued that the win reflected a troubling pattern in how certain stories are rewarded in Hollywood.

“It felt like we were getting Green Book(ed) again,” he said. “The problem with having a movie like that win is that it sends the message that the only Black stories that get greenlit are ones made by white directors.”

The panel also expressed disappointment that legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter, a titan of cinematic style, did not take home the Oscar for Best Costume Design. Her nomination made her the most-nominated Black woman in Oscar history, across any category, but she ultimately lost to Kate Hawley of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

“My biggest snub of the night, and I’m biased because she’s my Hampton sister and my sorority sister, was Ruth E. Carter,” Dani said. “I just knew she had it in the bag.” Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital The Black Watch Recaps The Oscar’s Show-Stopping Moments Although the Oscars was dissapointing, the night wasn’t without its show-stopping moments.

One standout highlight came when ballerina Misty Copeland appeared during a visually striking Sinners performance that had the panel applauding, especially considering that she did it in front of Timothee Chalamet, who said that “no one cares” about ballet or opera during a CNN and Variety town hall.

“I was so happy to see Misty Copeland come out,” Shamika said. “That moment was incredible.” “Obviously, it was a moment for sinners, but it was also a reminder about the great arts and the disciplines that were snubbed recently. And I love that they had that moment at the end of the Sinners performance,” agreed Tanya. “She literally came out of retirement to dance on that man’s head like that,” added Dani.

The group also appreciated a few lighter moments during the ceremony, including the reunion of the Bridesmaids cast and Sterling K. Brown’s Casablanca-inspired segment.

But even amid the glamour and golden statues, the conversation inevitably returned to the bigger picture of representation and recognition in Hollywood.

“It just shows that we don’t have enough representation in these fields,” said Tanya. “I shouldn’t be able in 2026 to name five black actors who won before me, and that’s it. We’ve been killing it in, in the realm of cinema for so long. And it just goes to show you that even in 2026, in today’s America, it’s still not enough.” Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

She continued,

“We need more of our creatives winning so it doesn’t have to be a topic of conversation every year.”

If you enjoyed BOSSIP & Cassius’ take on the Academy Awards, be sure to tune in to more episodes of The Black Watch.

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'The Black Watch' Post-Oscars Edition: BOSSIP & Cassius Recap The Wins, Wows & Wild Snubs Of The Academy Awards was originally published on bossip.com