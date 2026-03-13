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St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Festivities in Dallas

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Dallas this weekend! From parades to parties, the DFW is packed with events and activities all weekend!

Published on March 13, 2026
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St. Patrick's Day poster. 3d render illustration.
Source: Taras Artemenko / Getty

Get ready, Dallas! St. Patrick’s Day is here, and the city is gearing up for a weekend full of festivities. Whether you’re craving parades, live music, Irish-inspired bites, or just a party with some good vibes and beer, there’s something for everyone. Grab your green outfits, grab your friends, and check out the best St. Patrick’s day inspired events happening in the DFW Metroplex this weekend.

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The Hideaway

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Block Party

Greenville Ave, Dallas

Time: 9a-6p
Parade Starts at 11a

Block Party will be near the bars and it’s $20 entry. Entry gates will be between East & West Vanderbilt Ave and East Vickery Blvd. Bars are open until 2am.

Irving St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Crush Pop-Up Bar

The Old Monk

Fort Worth Stockward

 GREEN LIGHT SPECIAL

Latardeadadtx

Kajun Konnextion Group Inc.

NextDoor

Sandaga 813

Palomino Ranch

Ekko Dallas

Nowhere

 OTR + Club Dada

Raise The Bar

El Toro Gordo

Hefes Lounge

Dusty’s

Life’s Good Bar & Grill

Frida Social Club

True Colors

HeadQuarters Dallas

Thirsty Thursday

Zodiac

Off the Record

 Stone Water


St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Festivities in Dallas was originally published on majic945.com

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