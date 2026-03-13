St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Festivities in Dallas

Source: Taras Artemenko / Getty

Get ready, Dallas! St. Patrick’s Day is here, and the city is gearing up for a weekend full of festivities. Whether you’re craving parades, live music, Irish-inspired bites, or just a party with some good vibes and beer, there’s something for everyone. Grab your green outfits, grab your friends, and check out the best St. Patrick’s day inspired events happening in the DFW Metroplex this weekend.

TRENDING: Friday The 13th Food Deals You Can’t Miss

TRENDING: Sexiest Cowgirl & Cowboy Looks At Houston Rodeo 2026