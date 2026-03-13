St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Festivities in Dallas
Get ready, Dallas! St. Patrick’s Day is here, and the city is gearing up for a weekend full of festivities. Whether you’re craving parades, live music, Irish-inspired bites, or just a party with some good vibes and beer, there’s something for everyone. Grab your green outfits, grab your friends, and check out the best St. Patrick’s day inspired events happening in the DFW Metroplex this weekend.
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The Hideaway
St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Block Party
Greenville Ave, Dallas
Time: 9a-6p
Parade Starts at 11a
Block Party will be near the bars and it’s $20 entry. Entry gates will be between East & West Vanderbilt Ave and East Vickery Blvd. Bars are open until 2am.
Irving St. Patrick’s Day Festival
Crush Pop-Up Bar
The Old Monk
Fort Worth Stockward
GREEN LIGHT SPECIAL
Latardeadadtx
Kajun Konnextion Group Inc.
NextDoor
Sandaga 813
Palomino Ranch
Ekko Dallas
Nowhere
OTR + Club Dada
Raise The Bar
El Toro Gordo
Hefes Lounge
Dusty’s
Life’s Good Bar & Grill
Frida Social Club
True Colors
HeadQuarters Dallas
Thirsty Thursday
Zodiac
Off the Record
Stone Water
St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Festivities in Dallas was originally published on majic945.com