DFW Spring Break: Big Fun Without Leaving Town

Endless free activities like art museums, parks, and livestock drives keep kids entertained.

Mid-range options like aquariums, science museums, and illusion exhibits provide educational fun.

Big-ticket experiences like theme parks, waterparks, and circus shows create lasting memories.

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Spring break is here in North Texas, and if you’ve got kids at home, the big question becomes: How do we keep them busy all week?

Good news—Dallas-Fort Worth is packed with things to do, whether you’re trying to keep it free, spend a little, or go all out for a memorable family day. From dinosaur parks to wild art museums and outdoor adventures, there’s something for every type of kid (and parent).

Here’s a quick breakdown so you can plan your week without breaking the bank.

Free Things to Do

Sometimes the best adventures cost nothing at all.

The Dallas Museum of Art is hosting spring break family programming with art-making activities and interactive exhibits.

is hosting spring break family programming with art-making activities and interactive exhibits. Klyde Warren Park is basically spring break headquarters with movies, games, live music, and food trucks all week.

is basically spring break headquarters with movies, games, live music, and food trucks all week. Head to White Rock Lake Park for biking, hiking, bird watching, or just letting the kids run around outside.

for biking, hiking, bird watching, or just letting the kids run around outside. Watch real Texas cowboys lead a cattle drive through the Fort Worth Stockyards twice a day.

twice a day. Explore trails and wildlife at Cedar Ridge Preserve if your crew loves nature.

if your crew loves nature. Walk through art and sculptures in the Dallas Arts District or take pictures with the massive bronze cattle statues at Pioneer Plaza.

Mid-Range Fun (Worth the Ticket)

If you’re ready to spend a little, these experiences are big hits with kids.

Bigger Spring Break Adventures

Want to give the kids a day they’ll talk about for months? These are the splurge options.

You don’t have to leave town—or deal with airport chaos—to make spring break fun. North Texas has plenty of adventures waiting, whether you’re chasing dinosaurs, exploring museums, or just letting the kids run wild in a park.

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