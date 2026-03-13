DFW Spring Break: Big Fun Without Leaving Town
- Endless free activities like art museums, parks, and livestock drives keep kids entertained.
- Mid-range options like aquariums, science museums, and illusion exhibits provide educational fun.
- Big-ticket experiences like theme parks, waterparks, and circus shows create lasting memories.
Spring break is here in North Texas, and if you’ve got kids at home, the big question becomes: How do we keep them busy all week?
Good news—Dallas-Fort Worth is packed with things to do, whether you’re trying to keep it free, spend a little, or go all out for a memorable family day. From dinosaur parks to wild art museums and outdoor adventures, there’s something for every type of kid (and parent).
Here’s a quick breakdown so you can plan your week without breaking the bank.
Free Things to Do
Sometimes the best adventures cost nothing at all.
- The Dallas Museum of Art is hosting spring break family programming with art-making activities and interactive exhibits.
- Klyde Warren Park is basically spring break headquarters with movies, games, live music, and food trucks all week.
- Head to White Rock Lake Park for biking, hiking, bird watching, or just letting the kids run around outside.
- Watch real Texas cowboys lead a cattle drive through the Fort Worth Stockyards twice a day.
- Explore trails and wildlife at Cedar Ridge Preserve if your crew loves nature.
- Walk through art and sculptures in the Dallas Arts District or take pictures with the massive bronze cattle statues at Pioneer Plaza.
Mid-Range Fun (Worth the Ticket)
If you’re ready to spend a little, these experiences are big hits with kids.
- Dive into the colorful, mind-bending world of Meow Wolf Grapevine where kids can solve puzzles and explore hidden rooms.
- Walk through an underwater tunnel and meet sea creatures at SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium.
- Explore dinosaurs, engineering exhibits, and hands-on science at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.
- Check out the newly revamped kids gallery at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.
- Visit Frontiers of Flight Museum to see real aircraft and space exhibits.
- Take a walk through animatronic dinosaurs at Grapevine’s Prehistoric Park near Meadowmere Park.
- Get ready for some brain-twisting fun at the Museum of Illusions Dallas, where optical illusions, wild visual tricks, and interactive exhibits will have kids (and parents) questioning what they’re seeing—and snapping some hilarious photos
Bigger Spring Break Adventures
Want to give the kids a day they’ll talk about for months? These are the splurge options.
- Ride roller coasters and classic theme park rides at Six Flags Over Texas.
- Splash around and catch circus performances at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark.
- Step inside the wizarding world at Harry Potter: The Exhibition with costumes, creatures, and interactive displays.
- Catch acrobats, comedians, and jaw-dropping stunts at Flip Circus.
- Take in the skyline from the top of Reunion Tower, where special spring break activities are happening all week.
You don’t have to leave town—or deal with airport chaos—to make spring break fun. North Texas has plenty of adventures waiting, whether you’re chasing dinosaurs, exploring museums, or just letting the kids run wild in a park.
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