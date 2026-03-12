Listen Live
Dallas Dims the Skyline for Millions of Migrating Birds

Reunion Tower will dim its lights again this spring to help millions of migrating birds safely pass through North Texas.

Published on March 12, 2026
Long view of Dallas skyline from Reunion Tower
Source: Nina Nelson / Getty

Every spring, something pretty amazing happens over our heads in North Texas — and most of us never even see it.

Billions of birds travel between North and South America, and Texas sits right in the middle of one of the busiest migration highways on the planet. Because the state connects the Central and Mississippi flyways, roughly 2 billion birds pass through Texas every year.

That includes a lot of nighttime travelers flying straight over the Dallas skyline.

So once again, Reunion Tower is doing its part to help them get where they’re going safely.

Starting April 25 through May 15, the tower will dim or shut off its lights during overnight hours to reduce light pollution that can confuse migrating birds. Bright city lights can disorient birds that travel at night, sometimes causing them to circle buildings or collide with structures.

Here’s the schedule for the tower lights:

Dusk – 11 p.m.: lights dimmed by 50%

11 p.m. – 6 a.m.: lights completely off

6 a.m. – sunrise: lights dimmed by 50%

The effort is part of the regional “Lights Out” migration program, supported by conservation groups like the National Audubon Society, which encourages cities to reduce unnecessary lighting during peak migration periods.

And it matters here. Dallas-Fort Worth sits along the Central Flyway and ranks among the more dangerous cities for migratory birds because of urban lighting and tall buildings.

So if the skyline looks a little darker some nights this spring, there’s a good reason.

It means Dallas is giving millions of birds a safer path across Texas

