Listen Live
Close
Local

Ravens restructure Lamar Jackson deal to create $40M cap space

Ravens Restructure Lamar Jackson Deal, Free Up $40M In Cap Space

Published on March 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens have restructured quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract, creating nearly $40 million in salary cap space ahead of the start of the new NFL league year, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move provides the financial flexibility Baltimore needed to finalize the four year, $112 million deal for newly acquired pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Jackson, a two time NFL MVP, still has two seasons remaining on his current contract. However, the Ravens continue to work toward a long term extension that would keep their franchise quarterback in Baltimore beyond the 2027 season. Without a new deal, Jackson could become an unrestricted free agent following that year.

By activating a clause that automatically restructures his contract, the Ravens were able to reduce Jackson’s 2026 salary cap hit from $74.5 million, which ranked among the highest in the league, to $34.54 million. The move freed up $39.96 million in cap space. While the restructuring helps Baltimore in the short term, it also increases Jackson’s projected cap number for 2027 to $84.49 million.

The adjustment converts much of Jackson’s $51.25 million salary into a signing bonus that will be spread out over multiple seasons, including two void years. Team owner Steve Bisciotti previously emphasized the organization’s urgency in securing a contract extension that would lower Jackson’s cap figure while ensuring long term stability at the quarterback position.

Jackson enters the 2026 season looking to rebound after a challenging 2025 campaign. Injuries limited him to 13 games and contributed to his first losing record as a starter. Despite the setback, Jackson remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in NFL history, known for his dual threat ability and postseason success. He will now begin a new chapter under head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

Ravens Restructure Lamar Jackson Deal, Free Up $40M In Cap Space was originally published on 92q.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

Hip-Hop Wired
Chanukah With The Stars Gala

Alexander Brothers Found Guilty On Sex Trafficking Charges

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug's Former Attorney, Brian Steel

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Boosie on set

Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
iOne Local Sales| 1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash- kbfb | 2026-02-26
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash

Comment
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
10:27
Celebrity  |  tethomas

Victoria Monét Talks New Single, New Era of Softness And More

Comment
33 Items
Style & Fashion  |  tethomas

Sexiest Cowgirl & Cowboy Looks At Houston Rodeo 2026

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close