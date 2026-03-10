White Sports Journalist Michelle Beadle Slams Luke Kornet For Hatin’ On Atlanta Hawks x Magic City Game

Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM/Rich Storry/Getty Images / Getty

The NBA has multiple storylines in the news cycle now that the season is in its home stretch, and teams are jockeying for playoff position and superlative awards. However, for the past two weeks, there has been no storyline as polarizing and discussed as the Atlanta Hawks theme night collaboration with Magic City. Pundits, players, and social media pontificators have all weighed in following the public statement released by San Antonio Spurs bench player Luke Kornet. BOSSIP previously reported on controversy and the subsequent cancellation of the event that was announced last night (March 9).

Hawks fans who actually live in Atlanta voiced their displeasure that the team folded to the NBA while these talking heads who have zero investment in the city, or fans yap disingenuously about “protecting women and children.”

Current ESPN personality David Dennis Jr. made it plain in a different way.

According to the Toronto Sun, former ESPN host Michelle Beadle, a white woman, is not one of those people—a righteously indignant talking head. Beadle took Kornet to task for his unmelanated meddling during a recent episode of Beadle & Decker.

“As a woman, I am not offended by the idea of Magic Monday,” Beadle said. “I cannot say this enough, Magic City, for anyone who’s been to Atlanta, it’s not just a t—- bar. I feel like that’s sort of the vibes that maybe people are getting.”

She continued:

“Secondly, and more importantly is, thank you, White Knight. We don’t need this. I’ve had enough of men telling us what we can and shouldn’t and what we should want and what we should need and how we should act. No. No, no, these are not trafficked 12-year-olds, OK? We have that and none of those people are being brought forward. This is not that. These are grown-a– women who have a job.“

The fact that people keep trying to insist that the Magic City dancers are being sex trafficked, pimped, and otherwise abused says more about their views of women’s agency than their fake attempts to “protect.”

White Sports Journalist Michelle Beadle Slams Luke Kornet For Hatin’ On Atlanta Hawks x Magic City Game was originally published on bossip.com