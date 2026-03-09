Harpo, Who Dis Woman?! Social Media Slams 'The New Yorker' For Sketchy Caricature Of Wunmi Mosaku: 'Do Better!'

WHOMST?! Sinners fans are dragging The New Yorker back to the drawing board for a questionable “caricature” of Wunmi Mosaku they say put the “ill” in illustration. Regular readers defended it as one of the publication’s signature sketches, but a Black woman artist named DeAnn Wiley showed up and showed out with a portrait perfectly fit for a queen!

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

The mesmerizing Ms. Mosaku and the rest of the Sinners team have endured more than enough disrespect after the BBC fumbled the N-word incident at the BAFTA Awards, and social media isn’t letting this unrecognizable rendering slide. The New Yorker features an enchanting story about the actress reconnecting with her family’s literal and ancestral Nigerian roots through her character Annie’s root work. Before joining this journey through herbal healing, history, and hoodoo, this shady sketch stopped many readers in their tracks as a “slap in the face.”

Who Is That? Social Media Sounds Off About Wunmi Mosaku Drawing

Between the interviews and red carpets, Wunmi Mosaku served some of the most stunning beauty and fashion moments this awards season. Let’s look at the material!

She’s a familiar face on the feeds all over social media, and we love to see it…until it came to this illustration by João Fazenda. At best, it didn’t come close to capturing her regal radiance. At worst, critics call the caricature “disrespectful,” “disappointing,” and blatantly “anti-Black.” Another Threads user replied, “Y’all have lost your mothaf**kin minds.”

Even the mildest comments had to admit that The New Yorker failed the assignment of at least locking in her likeness. Many mentioned that they would have had no idea who that even was without the headline and viral call-outs.

The resounding response is that the artist could’ve and definitely should’ve done better. You know who actually did justice to the British beauty? Another Black woman!

