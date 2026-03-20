Cardi B Ate Dallas Up For Little Miss Drama Tour!

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Last night I had the chance to see Cardi B live in Dallas on her Little Miss Drama Tour, and let me tell you… it was EVERYTHING.

From the moment she hit the stage, the energy inside the building went all the way up. Dallas was on 10 the entire night, and Cardi matched that energy every second. She was rapping her lyrics bar for bar without losing breath, dancing with her team, and moving through choreography that was tight, clean, and perfectly in sync. You could tell a lot of work went into this show.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

What made the night even better was Cardi just being Cardi. Between songs she had the crowd laughing with her funny moments on the mic. At times it almost felt like a comedy show mixed with a concert. She knows how to perform, entertain, and truly connect with her fans all at the same time.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Watching her perform also reminded me how far she’s come. I even posted an old clip from about 10 years ago, back when people were doubting her and questioning if she would really make it. Seeing her on that stage last night proved that she proved them all wrong. The growth, the confidence, and the star power were undeniable.

If the Little Miss Drama Tour is coming to your city, I definitely recommend grabbing tickets. Cardi brought the energy, the performance, and the personality that makes a concert unforgettable.

Dallas showed love… and Cardi B gave that love right back.

You go girl.

— Victoria Love, 97.9 The Beat