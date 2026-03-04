Listen Live
Close
Sports

Lou Holtz, Legendary Notre Dame Coach, Dead At 89

Lou Holtz, the legendary college football coach who led Notre Dame to a national championship in 1988, passed away at the age of 89.

Published on March 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Notre Dame Coach Lou Holtz
Source: John Biever / Getty

Lou Holtz, Legendary Notre Dame Coach, Dead At 89

Lou Holtz, the legendary college football coach who led Notre Dame to a national championship in 1988, passed away on March 4, 2026, at the age of 89.

Holtz, known for his quick wit and ability to rebuild struggling programs, died surrounded by family in Orlando, Florida.

Holtz’s coaching career spanned 33 seasons, during which he amassed a record of 249-132-7.

He coached at six colleges, including William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and South Carolina, as well as a brief stint in the NFL with the New York Jets.

However, his tenure at Notre Dame from 1986 to 1996 cemented his legacy.

Under his leadership, the Fighting Irish achieved a perfect 12-0 season in 1988, culminating in a Fiesta Bowl victory over West Virginia to claim the national title.

Known for his discipline and high standards, Holtz transformed Notre Dame into a powerhouse, guiding the team to nine consecutive January bowl games and a school-record 23-game winning streak.

His impact extended beyond the field, as he was revered as a mentor and motivator who inspired players to excel both in football and life.

After retiring from coaching, Holtz became a beloved college football analyst for ESPN and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.

His contributions to the sport earned him a place in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Holtz leaves behind a legacy of excellence, humor, and inspiration that will be remembered for generations.

Lou Holtz, Legendary Notre Dame Coach, Dead At 89 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Apple Unveils New M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro Models

Hip-Hop Wired
Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf Says Kid Cudi And Thundercat Tried To Get Him Out Of Jail

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

Hip-Hop Wired
57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Salt-N-Pepa Make History With NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame Induction

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
iOne Local Sales| 1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash- kbfb | 2026-02-26
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
74 Items
Local  |  tethomas

Early Voting Locations In North Texas 2026

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close