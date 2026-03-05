Listen Live
BIG RAIN FALLING ALL OVER THE DFDUB TONIGHT

Rain Is Taking Over Throughout The City And Expected To Continue Throughout The Night. Take A Live Look inside

Published on March 4, 2026
Short answer: heavy, flooding rain and thunderstorms tonight (03/05/2026) — there is a Flash Flood Warning in effect for Dallas until 10:00 PM CST and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11:00 PM CST. Heavy downpours (1–4 in. already; up to ~1 additional inch possible) are producing flash flooding in urban areas, underpasses and low‑lying locations.

What to expect this evening:

  • Repeated heavy showers and thunderstorms, lightning and strong wind gusts. Temperatures will stay mild (upper 60s F tonight).

Safety steps:

  • Do not drive through flooded roads — “Turn around, don’t drown.” Flooding of streets, highways and underpasses is already occurring. If you encounter rising water, move to higher ground and avoid low areas. If you are outdoors, seek sturdy shelter and stay away from windows during storms.

