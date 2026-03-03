Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Marsai Martin To Host Essence's Black Women In Hollywood

Marsai Martin To Host Essence's Black Women In Hollywood

This year's Essence Black Women In Hollywood event will spotlight the women of 'Sinners' as well as the brightest Black beauties in Hollywood.

Published on March 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Arrivals
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Essence’s annual Black Women In Hollywood luncheon honors the brightest Black beauties of Hollywood. This year’s honorees are Chase Infiniti, Kerry Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Zinzi Coogler. And it was recently announced Marsai Martin will host the ceremony, while Gramy award winning artist Mya hits the stage. Presenters include Delroy Lindo, Jurnee Smollett, and Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Delroy Lindo, and Jurnee Smollett.

This year’s Luminary Spotlight is on the women of ‘Sinners,’ Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Hannah Beachler, Jayme Lawson, Ruth E. Carter, Shunika Terry-Jennings, Wunmi Mosaku and Coogler.

Black Women In Hollywood focuses on creating a safe space for Black women to feel seen, heard, uplifted and supported. It’s not about winners or losers, it’s about giving our faves their flowers.

The red carpet pre-show will be streamed on Essence’s Youtube page. The invite-only event, themed “Off Script,” will be held Thursday, March 12, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

Marsai Martin To Host Essence's Black Women In Hollywood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Bob Power

Hip-Hop Mourns The Loss Of Recording Engineer Bob Power

Hip-Hop Wired
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot

Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

Hip-Hop Wired
Bobby Dee Presents Kings Of The West

DJ Quik’s Son Sentenced To 15 Years To Life In 2022 Shooting

Hip-Hop Wired
House Democrats Hold Capitol Hill Hearing On Ending Violent Immigration Enforcement By Federal Agents

Ilhan Omar Fries Nancy Mace Online, Internet Joins In

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
heavily wrecked car close-up, severely damaged car bumper and hood after major accident, Huge dent in car body, reckless driving, tire intact insurance case, repairs needed after serious collision
News  |  tethomas

15-Year-Old Killed In Plano Crash

Comment
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
Greatest Female Southern Rappers of All Time
11 Items
Hip Hop History Month  |  Reagan Elam

Hip Hop 50: The Greatest Female Southern Rappers of All Time

Comment
Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

Apalachee School Shooting: Father Of Shooter Found Guilty Of 27 Criminal Charges Including Murder

Comment
Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

'Our Kind Of Women' Bessie Akuba Winn & Terri J. Vaughn Redefine Black Womanhood After 40 With Moving Multi-Platform Project [Exclusive]

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close