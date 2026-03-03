Listen Live
Tyler Perry Ignites New Netflix Drama "Where There's Smoke"

Tyler Perry Ignites New Netflix Firefighter Drama 'Where There’s Smoke'

Tyler Perry heads back to Netflix with a 16-episode Atlanta-set series following a tight-knit group of firefighters battling life-threatening blazes.

Published on March 3, 2026
Tyler Perry's ‘Where There’s Smoke’ at Netflix
Source: Netflix / Netflix

Tyler Perry is heading back to Netflix with a new drama that trades political scandals and family secrets for firehouses and first responders.

His upcoming series, Where There’s Smoke, dives into the high-stakes world of firefighting, following a tight-knit crew as they confront blazing infernos by day and complicated personal battles by night. Set in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently in production, the series explores the emotional cost of a profession built on bravery. Beyond the sirens and smoke, the firefighters must navigate fractured relationships, buried trauma, and the weight of lives lost and saved in a career where every call could be their last.

The 16-episode drama stars Tyler Lepley as Owen, Mike Merrill as Cameron, and Da’Vinchi as Noah — three men bonded by duty but tested by the pressures of the job. The ensemble cast also includes Eltony Williams, Brock O’Hurn, Joe Hunter, Karen Obilom, Brittany S. Hall, Mariah Goodie, Jordan Rodriguez, and Judi Moon, rounding out a station house filled with strong personalities and layered backstories.

The show’s official logline says it “follows the lives of a group of firefighters as they navigate the intense challenges of their high-stakes profession while grappling with personal struggles, fractured relationships, and the emotional toll of saving lives in a world filled with danger, drama, and heartbreak.”

Perry serves as writer, director, and producer under Tyler Perry Studios. The project expands his ongoing partnership with Netflix, where he has delivered a steady stream of content across genres. His previous titles for the platform include Beauty in Black, Miss Governor, and A Madea Homecoming, with Beauty in Black recently earning a third-season renewal.

Produced by Angi Bones and Tony Strickland, Where There’s Smoke promises the signature Perry blend of drama, heart and high emotional stakes — this time set against the relentless backdrop of flames, sacrifice and brotherhood.

Social media is already jumping to conclisions about the show’s plot. See the reactions below.



