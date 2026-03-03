Listen Live
The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

Drake is dropping fresh hints about his next album, ICEMAN, and fans believe the project could finally be on the way.

Published on March 3, 2026
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

In a recent carousel post captioned, “What I Was Doing When You Thought I Was Crying,” one image featured the phrase “WARNING ICEMAN,” while another showed Drake wearing a shirt that read, “They doubted me.”

The post quickly sparked fans to spam ice emojis in the comment section and demand that the project drop.

Back in July 2025, the OVO founder released two singles believed to be tied to the project, “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One.” The drops led fans to expect the album shortly after, but updates went quiet.

It has been three years since Drake released a solo studio album. In 2023, he dropped For All The Dogs, followed by a collaborative project with his OVO brother, PARTYNEXTDOOR, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

The Take Care rapper has yet to announce an official release date for ICEMAN, but he has continued to tease it publicly. During a recent livestream with comedian BenDaDon, Drake acknowledged fans’ impatience, saying:

“I know y’all are waiting on. I’m about to finish that sh*t up, and we’ll get to it. There’s plenty to talk about and we’ll talk about it.”

He added, “Much love, ICEMAN coming soon, y’all boys better duck, get out the way.”

Until an official date is revealed, fans are left decoding Drake’s posts.

The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online was originally published on hiphopwired.com

