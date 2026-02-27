Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

President Trump Confirms U.S.-Israeli Attacks On Iran
Entertainment

Wiz Khalifa, Quavo Star In Crime Drama Moses The Black

Omar Epps 'Moses The Black' Crime Drama With Wiz Khalifa & Quavo Gets Release Date

The film follows a hardened Chicago gangster confronting guilt, faith and redemption. The movie premieres on major digital platforms worldwide, March 13. 

Published on February 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Moses The Black"
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Moses The Black, the gritty crime drama led by Omar Epps, is officially set to hit digital platforms on March 13 across the United States and key international territories. The film, which also stars rapper Wiz Khalifa, Quavo, and Chukwudi Iwuji, will be available on major video-on-demand services, including Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube Movies.

Executive produced by 50 Cent, who has solidified his name as a legit movie producer including action thrillers Den of Thieves and the boxing drama Southpaw, the film blends street realism with spiritual reckoning. An original soundtrack curated by Wiz Khalifa and collaborators underscores the film’s emotional weight.

Inspired by the remarkable true story of the fourth-century saint Moses the Black, the film reimagines the legend in a modern-day setting. It follows a hardened Chicago gangster forced to confront the consequences of his violent life, setting him on a path toward redemption. As his world closes in, the story becomes a meditation on guilt, faith, transformation, and the possibility of grace — even for those who seem beyond saving.

Beyond its U.S. debut, Moses The Black will roll out simultaneously in several major international markets, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Greece, Portugal, Scandinavia, Austria, and the Benelux region. The release will also extend across Central and Eastern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Caribbean. Additional launches in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and throughout Latin America are expected shortly after the initial premiere.

With its blend of star power, street-edge storytelling, and spiritual undertones, Moses The Black aims to deliver a gripping tale of redemption to audiences worldwide.

Omar Epps 'Moses The Black' Crime Drama With Wiz Khalifa & Quavo Gets Release Date was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" To Donald Trump's Immigration Policies

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace

Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

Hip-Hop Wired
J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS

J. Cole "Doesn't Know" If He'll Be Featured On Drake's New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys

Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash
7 Items
News  |  tethomas

Five Arrested After 110 MPH Police Chase in North Texas

Comment
iOne Local Sales| NE-YO & Akon- kbfb | 2026-02-05
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Register To Win NE-YO & Akon Tickets!

Comment
Love For 214
Music  |  bigbink

THAT TIME ALL THE DFDUB ARTISTS PULLED UP FOR 214 DAY

Comment
Sports  |  tethomas

Super Bowl LXI Logo Creates Fan Theories On Who Will Play In 2027

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close