HouseOfVillains: Tyson & Tom Talk Their Bromance, Gameplay & Tyson's Scene-Stealing Kiss With Tiffany 'New York' Pollard [Exclusive]

You can call them controversial, you can call them calculated, but two House of Villains stars are making waves with their antics, including a lip-locking session for one of them with a certain celeb icon.

Tyson Apostol and Tom Sandoval are breaking down what it really means to be “central to the plot,” detailing their Ty Sandoval bromance, and dishing on Tiffany “New York” Pollard’s reality TV reign.

If being a villain means being central to the storyline, then Tyson Apostol is more than happy to accept the title.

When presented by BOSSIP with the Webster definition of a villain as “a character whose evil actions or motives are important to the plot,” the Survivor star was pleased.

“If I’m important to the plot, then hell yeah,” he said. “Absolutely.”

On Peacock’s competition series, where notorious reality personalities battle it out for $200,000, the word villain carries a certain weight. For Tyson, however, the conditions are far more forgiving than his past reality TV proving ground on Survivor, where he won Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Season 27).

“On Survivor, because the conditions are so rough, you naturally get people’s true colors eventually,” he explained. “It’s too hard to hide who you are.”

By contrast, however, the relative comfort of House of Villains allows for more masks.

“On House of Villains, it’s easier for people to hide who they truly are because it is comfortable,” he said. “The only way to really get people to show who they are is through adversity or personal exchanges.”

“Watching people be confrontational with each other is the best way to get a read on who they really are,” he said. “On Survivor, I know I’m eventually going to see who everyone is. On House of Villains, you never know.” Despite their fellow reality stars concealing their true intentions, Tom and Tyson told BOSSIP that their “Ty Sandoval” bromance kept them afloat. Tom praised their partnership, calling it a strong strategic duo and Tyson agreed.

And when asked who might complete their trio, both men answered in unison: Tiffany Pollard.

"New York," they said simultaneously.

New York’s presence in the house was, in Tyson’s words, iconic, even that highly talked about moment when they shockingly locked lips, which he downplayed as “AI” to BOSSIP.

We’ll have to wait and see how the makeout session happened, but it’s already picking up steam online.

He added that her reliability as a reality TV catalyst explains why she continues to return season after season.

“If you need good TV made and the group isn’t doing it, she will make sure it gets done,” he said.

For Tom, whose villain status peaked amid the “Scandoval” of it all, House of Villains offered something of a reset. Rather than entering guns blazing, he opted to set his own tone.

“What I love about House of Villains is that you can create your own environment,” he said. “If you come in sassy and aggressive, that’s the environment you’re going to create. I wanted to have fun, laugh a lot, work hard on the challenges, make strong bonds, make cocktails, and add to the vibe in the house.”

The prize may be $200,000, but Tyson was quick to point out the math.

“$200,000 after taxes is only $120,000,” he joked. “If you’re not having fun, you’re doing it wrong.”

As for whether the Ty Sandoval bromance will extend beyond the Peacock mansion, both hinted that the partnership may have a second act. Tyson joked about watch parties and possible appearances at Sandoval’s shows, while Tom floated the idea of a future spinoff.

“Our own spinoff, Peacock 2027,” he said. House Of Villains season three is now streaming with the first three episodes available to stream on Peacock.

