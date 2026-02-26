Listen Live
DOJ Faces New Claims Of Scrubbing Trump From Epstein Files

DOJ Faces New Accusations Of Scrubbing Trump's Name From Epstein Files

The DOJ faces growing calls of transparency after key opponents of President Trump claim his name is being scrubbed from the Epstein Files.

Published on February 26, 2026
Senate Democrats Launch Oversight Effort On Epstein Files

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the administration of President Donald Trump are facing growing calls for transparency regarding the Epstein Files. Key opponents of the Trump administration and the DOJ claim that department officials have scrubbed any connection the president had with the late financier.

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address this past Tuesday, several news organizations and a handful of investigative journalists have published reports that accusations of sexual assault made by a woman against the president are no longer found in the documents. In the wake of the address, more news outlets are making similar reports.

As reported by the BBC, California Congressman Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the ranking member House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, has accused the DOJ of withholding key information within the documents. Garcia, because of his status, has seen the unredacted files and said the claims made by the unnamed woman are no longer discoverable in the documents.

As reported by the Associated Press, DOJ officials said on Wednesday (February 25) that they will investigate claims of documents being withheld, which contradicts the White House’s assertions that Trump was free and clear of any connection to the allegations within the Epstein Files.

NPR also conducted its own investigation of the files, discovering that the files released to the public have been altered in comparison to an earlier review of the trove of documents. The White House responded to NPR’s report this week with a lengthy statement, once more hammering home Trump’s innocence in the matter.

“Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson stated to NPR. “And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him. Meanwhile, Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and Stacey Plaskett have yet to explain why they were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein after he was a convicted sex offender.”

NPR added that there appears to be at least 53 pages of evidence removed from the Epstein Files database.

DOJ Faces New Accusations Of Scrubbing Trump's Name From Epstein Files was originally published on hiphopwired.com

