Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson’s Milestone Year at Women of Influence

National philanthropist, author, and business leader Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson will host the sold-out 4th annual Women of Influence Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 20, at The Statler Hotel, marking the event’s largest year to date with more than 600 attendees expected.

Held during Women’s History Month, the luncheon—presented in partnership with nonprofit Soul Reborn and Cheryl Magazine—has grown steadily since its inception, expanding from 250 guests in 2023 to 600 in 2025. This year’s theme, Victory, honors 17 Black women leaders whose work is shaping business, nonprofit leadership, healthcare, media, and community development.

Among the honorees and special guests are April Ryan, Washington, D.C. Bureau Chief and senior White House correspondent for The Black Press USA; Valeisha Butterfield, founder and CEO of SEED Media; Kelley Cornish, president and CEO of the T.D. Jakes Foundation; and Dr. Karri Bryant, executive pastor and first lady of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Their presence underscores the event’s mission to celebrate bold, unapologetic leadership while investing directly in women-owned businesses through grants and year-round programming.

This year’s luncheon also features dynamic performances, high-impact networking, and a headline-making moment as American Airlines launches its 100th anniversary celebration with a special mileage giveaway and premier silent auction packages.

Adding to a landmark year, Dr. Williamson’s podcast, has earned its first NAACP Image Awards nomination—recognizing her commitment to authentic storytelling, faith, and empowering women to thrive without limits.

