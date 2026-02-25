Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Tulsa King’ Spinoff Gets News Name & Moves To Texas

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The incomparable Samuel L. Jackson’s long-rumored Tulsa King spinoff has gotten a new name and a new setting.

According to Variety, “Paramount+ announced Tuesday that Frisco King— formerly titled NOLA King — will start production next month in Ft. Worth, Texas.”

The creator of Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan, is set to write all eight episodes of the first season of Frisco King, which comes from Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.

For those who heard the early chatter about the possible spinoff, it’s been seven whole months after Variety first reported that originally-titled NOLA King showrunner Dave Erickson exited the spinoff.

“We are honored to have Taylor Sheridan write the first season of Frisco King and bring to life Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic character,” Paramount Television Studios told Variety’s Matt Thunell. “Having him pen all episodes of the season with his singular voice will be a treat for fans of Tulsa King and audiences around the world.”

Back when it was called NOLA King, the story was set to be told in New Orleans. But the title changed to Frisco King, which likely means the story has moved to Frisco, Texas. This is according to industry insiders who spoke with Variety, who noted that the show will briefly visit New Orleans, but the majority of the production will take place in Frisco.

Jackson made his first appearance on Tulsa King in Season 3 as Russell Lee Washington Jr., “who, after befriending Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) during a 10-year stint in federal prison, is sent to Tulsa by New York’s Renzetti crime family to take Dwight out once and for all,” Variety reports.

“Taylor Sheridan continues to build worlds that attract some of the most iconic talent working today, and ‘Frisco King’ is no exception. Having Samuel L. Jackson step into this universe is a testament to the scale and ambition of the storytelling Taylor is crafting. We’re thrilled to expand this storyline with such a powerhouse creative team and cast on Paramount+,” Paramount+ head of originals Jane Wiseman told Variety.

The show was initially set to begin production in 2026. Now, insiders say the show will begin filming in March.

