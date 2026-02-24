Reebok and its presence in the world of performance basketball sneakers saw a resurgence via its Engine A line released in 2025. This week, Reebok will expand the line with the drop of the new Engine A 26, and we’re excited to share the details.

For the uninitiated, Engine A was officially announced in 2025 and was the first basketball performance shoe for the brand since the 2010s. Credited for its performance on the court, the new sneakers and their flashy color ways add the splash and flair of the fashion element prevalent in athletic footwear today.

Reebok will roll out three colorways, the Cheetah ($130 USD), Asym Atomic Tangerine/Digital

Lime ($130 USD) and Chalk/Black ($120 USD). The top features of the Engine A remain intact, including the RSTM midsole with SuperFloat Foam technology that boasts energy-returning capabilities for those sharp cuts on the hardwood.

The upper also benefits from better support for lateral movements and those fast break opportunities, while the shoe grip gets an update with a herringbone traction on the outsole to keep players connected to the court.

Rising NBA star Matas Buzelis says of the shoe, “The Engine A 26 feels fast and has power, as the Engine A platform evolves, it’s exactly what athletes need to take their game to the next level.”

Team RBK.B, Reebok’s hoops roster, which consists of Matas Buzelis, Lexie Brown, DiJonai Carrington, Nate Ament, Dink Pate, Tre Mann, and Aneesah Morrow, will rock the Engine A 26 in their on-court endeavors.

The new Reebok Engine A 26 drops this Friday, February 27. To get yours, click on this link to cop a pair.

To learn more about Reebok, click here.

Photo: Reebook

Reebok Rolling Out New Engine A 26 Basketball Shoes This Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com