Listen Live
Close
Local

Fire that killed NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin’s father ruled accidental

Fire that killed NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin’s father ruled accidental

Published on February 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUTO: FEB 15 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Icon Sportswire

A house fire in Gaston County that killed the father of Denny Hamlin has been ruled accidental, officials said Friday.

According to WBTV, authorities said the blaze broke out Feb. 20 at a home on Blacksnake Drive, killing Dennis Hamlin and seriously injuring his wife, Mary Lou Hamlin. She was hospitalized following the fire.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, though the exact cause has not yet been identified. Officials said the estimated property loss exceeds $775,000.

Click here to read the full story

Fire that killed NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin’s father ruled accidental was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

Man With Tourette's Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Donald Is That You?: Social Media Wonders If President Trump Called Into C-SPAN Using "John Barron" Pseudonym To Slam The Supreme Court's Decision On Tariffs

Hip-Hop Wired
Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol

Byron Donalds' Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting 'Hallow' App

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Early Voting Sign
6 Items
Politics  |  Kirby Lozano

Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
72 Items
Local  |  tethomas

Early Voting Locations In North Texas 2026

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Restaurants Face Claims of Passing Off Imported Shrimp

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close