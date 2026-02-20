Listen Live
Revenge Thriller 'Is God Is' Stars Sterling K. Brown & Vivica A. Fox

‘Is God Is’: Revenge Suspense Thriller Starring Sterling K. Brown & Vivica A. Fox

Published on February 20, 2026
Is God Is Movie Trailer Poster
Source: Amazon MGM Studios / Amazon MGM Studios

The first trailer for the upcoming suspense thriller Is God Is was released on Friday— a new feature adaptation of playwright Aleshea Harris’ award-winning play of the same name.

The movie follows identical twin sisters, played by Kara Young and Mallori Johnson, as they go on a revenge journey for their mother on her deathbed, played by Vivica A. Fox, through the rural deep south and across country seeking payback from their father.

The movie also stars Emmy Award winner Sterling K. Brown, Janelle Monáe, Erika Alexander, Mykelti Williamson, and Josiah Cross.

Is God Is is produced by Tessa Thompson, Kishori Rajan, Riva Marker, Janicza Bravo, and Harris.

Harris told Essence magazine that adapting her award-winning screenplay into a feature film was a “challenge.”

“It was a bit of a journey. It had been with one producer and that situation didn’t work out, as happens often in Hollywood. So, it really was finding the right partners to make this movie with,” Harris said, “So really, I think some of the greatest challenges were in the writing. I had not written for the screen when I first put pen to page on this … But it was just a journey of finding the right partners and getting lots of work in articulating what my vision was from the stage to the screen.”

Harris’ play premiered at Soho Rep in 2018, earning three Obie awards, including Best Play and Best Director.

The film adaptation was previously set at independent studio A24, but is now being produced with Amazon, MGM, and Orion Pictures.

Is God Is is set to be released in theatres on May 15. You can view the trailer below.

'Is God Is': Revenge Suspense Thriller Starring Sterling K. Brown & Vivica A. Fox

