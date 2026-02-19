Black Brilliance: ABFF Honors Marks 10 Years Of Black Achievement, Angela Bassett, Dwayne Johnson & Damson Idris Talk Melanin Magic In Film [Exclusive]

Black brilliance took center stage as the American Black Film Festival Honors celebrated a decade of spotlighting cinematic and cultural trailblazers.

The milestone 10th anniversary gala brought together a powerhouse lineup of artists, auteurs, and advocates, including Angela Bassett, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Damson Idris, who dished on the enduring impact of Black storytelling.

The Rock received the Entertainment Icon Award, presented by Jon M. Chu…

while Bassett was honored with the Excellence in the Arts Award, presented by Keke Palmer.

Jennefer Hudson accepted the Renaissance Award from Sheryl Lee Ralph…

and Idris received the Horizon Award from Jerry Bruckheimer…

while Salli Richardson-Whitfield was presented with the Evolution Award by Mario Van Peebles.

The evening also included a special tribute to the creative team behind Sinners, with Coogler joined by producers, his wife Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian.

Michael B. Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku presented the honor, celebrating the collaborators’ cinematic vision and cultural impact.

Celebs Chat With BOSSIP At The ABFF Honors

Several celebs chatted with BOSSIP during the celebration while walking the pink carpet about a range of topics, from career milestones and creative discipline to cultural legacy, representation, and what it truly means to honor Black excellence in Hollywood.

When BOSSIP’s Char Masona teased Damson Idris about whispers that he could be the next Black Panther in Ryan Coogler’s next project by asking him about the luxury of Vibranium, Idris laughed off the speculation.

“Yeah, it’s brilliant. Yeah, it’s very cool,” he said, smiling before clarifying, “It’s a rumor, guys. It’s a rumor.” Source: ABFF Honors / ABFF Honors

Masona doubled down with a grin, asking whether he had any vibranium on him that night, or coming soon, while quipping that maybe his earrings were made of the fictional metal.

Idris, still amused, pivoted to promotion mode.

“This is Didris, baby,” he added with a laugh, shouting out his jewelry line.

Elsewhere, Angela Bassett reflected on the discipline that has shaped her celebrated career across stage and screen.

When Masona asked what lessons from theater continue to guide her artistry today, Bassett emphasized preparation and presence. “

“You truly have to show up on time, because if you don’t, then the other understudy goes on,” she said. “You always have to show up on time and be ready, and once you begin, you are on.”

For Entertainment Icon Award recipient Dwayne Johnson, the evening was about honoring ancestry as much as achievement.

In a touching moment, The Rock spoke on the responsibility he feels to represent both sides of his heritage.

“Black, brown, people of color, like just innately, I believe we got a fire in our spine. It’s almost like a chip, but I’m careful to say that. But it’s there,” he said.

Reflecting on the sacrifices of those who came before him, he added,

“Ancestors before me, my loved ones before me on both my cultures, my Black side, my Samoan side, they endured. And they paid a hell of a price. So all I could do is continue to uplift their honor in their honor and also, get after it.”

Ten years in, ABFF Honors continues to fuse film, fellowship, and forward momentum while affirming that Black storytelling is far from a sidebar to the industry; it’s its beating heart.

What do YOU think about this year’s ABFF Honors?

