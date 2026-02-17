Listen Live
Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
Style & Fashion

Little Miss Stylish: Cardi B Opened Her Tour In High Couture

Cardi B knows opened her tour like she opens every era: with drama and undeniable style.

Published on February 17, 2026
cardi b tour TikTok Clubhouse Superbowl Activation
Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Cardi B knows exactly how to open a tour the same way she opens every era: with drama and undeniable style. The kickoff of her “Little Miss Drama” Tour was a spectacle of high-energy moments and a full-fledged fashion event.

Stepping on stage in a custom Valdrin Sahiti design, Cardi B delivered theatrical glamour, immediately setting the tone for the night. The look was bold, sculptural, and unapologetically feminine. This is exactly the kind of high-fashion risk the award-winning entertainer has built her legacy on.

Sahiti’s design framed Cardi like a living couture statue. Dripping in jewels, the silhouette, fringe, cut, and precision intentionally set the standard for the artist’s forthcoming tour fashion capsule. This outfit proves that the “WAP” rapper has long blurred the line between rap star and fashion muse. From fashion weeks and awards shows to the Met Gala, and now her tour, designers continue to see her as a canvas for boundary-pushing creativity.

Cardi B loves to take fashion risks – and we love to see her do it.

Cardi B’s Opening Tour Outfits

But the Sahiti moment was only the beginning.

Throughout the show, Cardi served multiple stage looks that moved seamlessly between glam, edge, and power. From body-hugging ensembles dripping in sparkle to sharper, more structured pieces that emphasized dominance and control, every outfit told a different chapter of the performance. Each look was styled to move with her. Her fashion choices are as performance-driven as her lyrics.

The energy in the room matched the visuals, and the crowd was there for both the music and the style moments. Adding to the night’s cultural weight were celebrity sightings, including the radiant Taraji P. Henson, whose presence further cemented the tour’s status as a must-see event.

Posting a picture of her swaggy concert outfit that included a denim set paired with gold accessories and a Ruslan Baginskiy baker boy cap, the NAACP Award-winning actress sang the rapper’s praises, revealing that she had known years ago that Cardi would be a star.”I am soooooo dang on proud of you Cardi!!!!!! You just keep going, babe. YOU ARE UNSTOPPABLE, she wrote in her Instagram caption.

The “Little Miss Drama” Tour has kicked off with a bang, loud, luxe, and layered with meaning. It includes 30+ stops and concludes in early April.

