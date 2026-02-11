Listen Live
D'Angelo Deep Cuts: Soulful Covers and Hidden Features

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu

D'Angelo's discography goes beyond his albums, with several deep cut releases and live recorded performances that fans may not be aware of.

Published on February 11, 2026
D'Angelo
Source: Paul Bergen / Getty

The news of D’Angelo’s death, who died from an undisclosed battle with pancreatic cancer Tuesday, has continued to shake the music world and all who loved him to their core.

The soul singer, who helped pioneer the 90s neo-soul, left behind an undeniable mark in the music industry, despite releasing only three studio albums and a handful of remixes during the span of his career.

However, D’Angelo’s genius and discography goes beyond his albums, with several deep cut releases and live recorded performances that many fans may not even be aware of.

From covers of Prince, rare released tracks from his albums, live duets with Erykah Badu or jam sessions with Questlove.

Take a look below at D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu.

Your Precious Love With Erykah Badu — Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell Cover (1998)

Tell Me — Slum Village Featuring D’Angelo (2000)

Can’t Hide Love — Earth, Wind & Fire Cover (1995)

Believe — Q-Tip Featuring D’Angelo (2008)

So Far To Go — J Dilla Featuring D’Angelo & Common (2006)

Heaven Must Be Like This — Ohio Players Cover (1998)

The Hypnotic — The Roots Featuring D’Angelo (1996)

Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine (Def Squad Remix) 1996

The ‘Notic — The Roots Featuring D’Angelo & Erykah Badu (Recorded between 1996-1999)

Bonnaroo SuperJam — Questlove and D’Angelo (2012)

She’s Always In My Hair — Prince Cover (1997)

Everybody Loves The Sunshine — Roy Ayers Cover (1999)

I Found My Smile Again — Brown Sugar Outtake (1995)

Geto Heaven Part Two — Common Featuring D’Angelo (2000)

Be Here — Raphael Saadiq Featuring D’Angelo 2002

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu was originally published on hiphopnc.com

