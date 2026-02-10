Joe Frazier Statue May Relocate to Iconic Art Museum Steps

Source: James Drake / Getty

Philadelphia’s boxing legend, Joe Frazier, may soon receive a more prominent place in the city’s cultural landscape. A proposal is under consideration to relocate the 12-foot bronze statue of “Smokin’ Joe” from its current location outside Stateside Live in South Philadelphia to the base of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps.

This move would place Frazier’s statue in the spot currently occupied by the iconic Rocky Balboa statue, which is set to move to the top of the museum steps later this year.

The statue, created by sculptor Stephen Layne in 2014, commemorates Frazier’s historic victory over Muhammad Ali in the 1971 “Fight of the Century.” Advocates for the relocation, including Creative Philadelphia, argue that the move would elevate Frazier’s legacy and provide greater visibility for the real-life champion who inspired elements of the fictional Rocky character.

The proposal has garnered support from city leaders, including Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, who emphasized the importance of honoring Frazier’s achievements alongside the cultural mythology of Rocky Balboa.

The relocation, estimated to cost $150,000, will be discussed at an upcoming Art Commission meeting. If approved, the move would not only celebrate Frazier’s contributions to sports and the city but also create a symbolic dialogue between two figures representing Philadelphia’s spirit of resilience and determination.

