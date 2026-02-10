AI-Powered Cameras on SEPTA Buses Target Illegal Parking in Bus Lanes

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

SEPTA has introduced a cutting-edge solution to combat illegal parking in bus lanes: AI-powered cameras mounted on buses. This initiative, launched in partnership with the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA), aims to improve public transit efficiency and safety by keeping bus lanes clear.

The cameras, installed on over 150 buses and 38 trolleys, use artificial intelligence to identify vehicles illegally parked or idling in bus lanes and at stops. Once a potential violation is flagged, PPA staff review the footage before issuing tickets. Fines range from $76 in Center City to $51 in other areas. In the first seven months of operation, the program has issued over 112,000 citations, generating $4.3 million in fines while costing $2.8 million to implement.

The program has already shown positive results, with bus travel times improving by 3-6% in enforcement zones. However, the initiative has faced criticism for potential errors in ticketing and concerns about transparency. To address these issues, SEPTA and PPA emphasize human oversight in the review process and are working to create designated drop-off zones for rideshare and delivery drivers.

This AI-driven enforcement system is part of a broader effort to reduce congestion, enhance accessibility for riders with disabilities, and promote sustainable urban transit.

