Listen Live
Close
Local

AI Cameras on SEPTA Buses Target Illegal Parking in Bus Lanes

AI-Powered Cameras on SEPTA Buses Target Illegal Parking in Bus Lanes

Published on February 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SEPTA Ends Sales of Tokens in move to Update Fare Payments, in Philadelphia, PA
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

SEPTA has introduced a cutting-edge solution to combat illegal parking in bus lanes: AI-powered cameras mounted on buses. This initiative, launched in partnership with the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA), aims to improve public transit efficiency and safety by keeping bus lanes clear.

The cameras, installed on over 150 buses and 38 trolleys, use artificial intelligence to identify vehicles illegally parked or idling in bus lanes and at stops. Once a potential violation is flagged, PPA staff review the footage before issuing tickets. Fines range from $76 in Center City to $51 in other areas. In the first seven months of operation, the program has issued over 112,000 citations, generating $4.3 million in fines while costing $2.8 million to implement.

The program has already shown positive results, with bus travel times improving by 3-6% in enforcement zones. However, the initiative has faced criticism for potential errors in ticketing and concerns about transparency. To address these issues, SEPTA and PPA emphasize human oversight in the review process and are working to create designated drop-off zones for rideshare and delivery drivers.

This AI-driven enforcement system is part of a broader effort to reduce congestion, enhance accessibility for riders with disabilities, and promote sustainable urban transit.

AI-Powered Cameras on SEPTA Buses Target Illegal Parking in Bus Lanes was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Klay Thompson With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony For His Birthday

Hip-Hop Wired
NBL Rd 9 - Perth Wildcats v Sydney Kings

Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo Get Into It With Ja Rule On A Plane

Hip-Hop Wired
Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Levi's Stadium

Calls Rise For Bad Bunny's Deportation Despite Being A U.S. Citizen

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Makes An Announcement In The State Dining Room Of The White House

Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
25 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama?” Tour: Predicted Setlist

Comment
9 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
iOne Local Sales| That Mexican OT- kbfb | 2026-01-08
Contests  |  97.9 THE BEAT

That Mexican OT Tour Sweepstakes

Comment
News  |  J. Bachelor

Mike Tomlin Steps Down as Steelers Coach After Playoff Loss to Texans

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close