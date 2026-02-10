Listen Live
Close
News

Bad Bunny Faces Calls For Deportation From Fellow Americans

Calls Rise For Bad Bunny’s Deportation Despite Being A U.S. Citizen

Bad Bunny was born in Puerto Rico, a territory of the United States. Since 1917, people born on the island are recognized as citizens.

Published on February 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Levi's Stadium

Bad Bunny’s sweeping Super Bowl LX Halftime Show set still has the country and the rest of the world abuzz, featuring several culturally significant moments. Since the conclusion of the show, calls for Bad Bunny’s deportation are rising despite him being an American citizen.

As pointed out by Newsweek, figures on the conservative side of the political spectrum have viciously attacked Bad Bunny’s performance, most specifically his decision to sing only in Spanish and display the tapestry of his homeland.

Lake County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini of Florida posted on the X platform after the set, “Deport Bad Bunny immediately.” Far-right firebrand Laura Loomer took to X and wrote, “The ⁦ @NFL should apologize to the American people for flooding the Super Bowl with foreign flags. Totally disgraceful. There’s nothing American about any of this.” — one of her more tamer critiques of the performance.

President Donald Trump also jumped in on the dogpile of the popular entertainer, taking to his Truth Social platform to demean the Grammy Award winner, although Trump said he didn’t intend to watch the show.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America,” Trump wrote.

Former MLB player John Rocker also spewed similar sentiments on X, writing, “The only way to respond to the Bad Bunny Half Time Show is to: 1/ Hire more ICE Agents 2/Deport more illegals 3/Send the military into liberal cities.”

On X, many pointed out that Bad Bunny is a citizen of the United States, which is a verifiable fact. We’ve got a handful of those reactions listed below.

Photo: Getty

Calls Rise For Bad Bunny’s Deportation Despite Being A U.S. Citizen was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Klay Thompson With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony For His Birthday

Hip-Hop Wired
NBL Rd 9 - Perth Wildcats v Sydney Kings

Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo Get Into It With Ja Rule On A Plane

Hip-Hop Wired
Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Levi's Stadium

Calls Rise For Bad Bunny's Deportation Despite Being A U.S. Citizen

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Makes An Announcement In The State Dining Room Of The White House

Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
25 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama?” Tour: Predicted Setlist

Comment
9 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
iOne Local Sales| That Mexican OT- kbfb | 2026-01-08
Contests  |  97.9 THE BEAT

That Mexican OT Tour Sweepstakes

Comment
News  |  J. Bachelor

Mike Tomlin Steps Down as Steelers Coach After Playoff Loss to Texans

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close