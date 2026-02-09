Fatal Shooting At Fort Worth Apartment Party

Source: shaunl / Getty

1 suspect dead and another recovering after an early morning confrontation at an apartment complex in Fort Worth.

A call came in to the Fort Worth police regarding a shooting around 3 am in the 500 block of Cabral Circle. When officers arrived, they discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say a social gathering was taking place inside an apartment when an armed man, who was known to at least one person at the party, arrived. When the man arrived, he began causing a disturbance in the atmosphere. The suspect began firing into the crowd, striking one man.

Police believe the man who was hit by the initial gunfire in the crowd fired back at the suspect, killing him. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man was transported to the nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

As detectives interview witnesses, they believe this was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the deceased suspect.

While police confirm that the suspect was connected to somebody who was at the apartment, gathering the motive for the shooting, and the relationship between the two men remains under investigation.

This story is ongoing