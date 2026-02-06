Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Gabourey Sidibe Responds to Kathy Hilton Confusing Her with Lizzo

Gabourey Sidibe Responds to Kathy Hilton Confusing Her with Lizzo on Live TV: ‘I Have Been to That Lady’s House’

Published on February 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

An old, embarrassing moment for Kathy Hilton is making its rounds once again.

Gabourey Sidibe and Kathy Hilton
Source: John Nacion / Gilbert Flores

On an August 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum played a game of “Will Kathy Know Them?” in which she guessed a celebrity’s name based on a photo.

When the 66-year-old was shown a photo of Lizzo, she said, “I feel like I do [know her]. Precious?” which caused some uncomfortable laughter from host Cohen and the studio audience.

That’s when Hilton tried to cover her tracks, adding, “That’s, like, what I call her. Her nickname’s Precious to me….”

Now, years later, Gabourey Sidibe–the actress who famously played Precious in the eponymous film–has reacted to the viral moment on the One54 podcast, published Wednesday, Feb. 4. According to the star, the moment was particularly strange because she’d had interactions with Hilton in real life, making the mix up all the more disrespectful.

“That was weird because I have been to that lady’s house and had a meeting with her,” Sidibe said. “I was like, ‘I know you— Kathy.’ “

“I’ve never met Lizzo, but Lizzo and I do different things,” she continued. “I’ve been confused for many a Black fat, like many, many, many women. And it’s always weird and tinged with racism. I did think that was weird, Kathy Hilton. Because I have been to that woman’s house and had a meeting with her because she wanted to dress me. I was like, that’s so strange.”

Not only that, Hilton didn’t even refer to Gabourey by her real name on the show, which added another layer of confusion.

“You oughta know my real name, also, ’cause she said ‘Precious?’ I just, I don’t know,” Sidibe said.

Hilton, who also mistook several other celebrities during the same Watch What Happens Live! segment, spoke out about the incident after receiving backlash.

“The screen was so far away and my vision is terrible. If you recall, I couldn’t even make out who Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge was,” she wrote in a comment on Instagram at the time.

A source went on to tell E! News that the Real Housewives star felt “terrible” about her comments and “would never intentionally hurt anyone’s feelings.”

The post Gabourey Sidibe Responds to Kathy Hilton Confusing Her with Lizzo on Live TV: ‘I Have Been to That Lady’s House’ appeared first on Bossip.

Gabourey Sidibe Responds to Kathy Hilton Confusing Her with Lizzo on Live TV: ‘I Have Been to That Lady’s House’ was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"

Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
2006 Cannes Film Festival - "X-Men 3: The Last Stand" Photocall

Halle Berry Says Storm Won't Be Included In 'Avengers: Doomsday,' But...

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks vs. New Englad Patriots

Bad Bunny Brought Elite Boricua Vibes To Super Bowl Performance, Social Media Celebrates

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
School photo
National  |  Kirby Lozano

North Texas / DFW School Walkouts & ICE — Feb 8–15, 2026

Comment
Secure the bag J Alexander
Contests  |  tethomas

Call 844-787-1979 To Secure Your Bag

Comment
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The 6 Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close