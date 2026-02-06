Listen Live
Carmel and Fishers Rank in Top 10 U.S. Cities for Remote Workers

Published on February 6, 2026
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Indiana cities are proving that you don’t need to be in Silicon Valley or New York City to lead the modern workforce. According to a new study by CoworkingCafe, Carmel and Fishers have both secured spots in the top 10 best U.S. cities for remote workers, outranking major tech hubs like Denver and Berkeley.

The study analyzed cities with over 200,000 residents across four key metrics: remote work infrastructure, economic health, digital connectivity, and coworking availability. Carmel landed at No. 6 on the national list, with Fishers following close behind at No. 7. Notably, they were the only two Midwestern cities to break into the top 10.

The shift toward flexible work is deeply embedded in the local culture. The data shows that a significant portion of the population has traded the traditional commute for the home office:

Fishers: 27% of residents work remotely (7th highest in the nation).
Carmel: 24% of residents work remotely (17th highest in the nation).

This high adoption rate is backed by robust infrastructure, with both cities boasting 60% fiber coverage, ensuring the high-speed connectivity required for digital professionals.

Beyond just fast internet, the study highlighted the economic power of Hamilton County. Fishers was ranked as the No. 1 city nationwide for economic performance in the remote work category, featuring a remarkably low 1% unemployment rate and a strong median income of $70,000.

Carmel also showed significant economic strength, ranking 10th lowest for unemployment (2.1%) and 13th highest for median income ($71,688).

For those who prefer a professional environment outside the house, both cities offer top-tier “third space” options:

Accessibility: Carmel ranks 18th in the nation for coworking space density, with 13 spaces per 100,000 residents.
Affordability: Fishers was recognized for having the third most affordable coworking prices in the country, making it a prime destination for freelancers and entrepreneurs.

As the remote work landscape continues to evolve, these rankings solidify Carmel and Fishers as national leaders in balancing professional opportunity with a high quality of life.

