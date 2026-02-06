Listen Live
Myles Garrett Wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Myles Garrett earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors after a dominant season for the Cleveland Browns.

Published on February 6, 2026
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Myles Garrett captured the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award at the annual NFL Honors ceremony.

Garrett delivered one of the most dominant defensive seasons in league history. He consistently disrupted opposing offenses and controlled games from the edge. Garrett finished the season with an NFL record 23 sacks, and also led all defenders in tackles for loss and quarterback pressures

Garrett, who last off-season demanded a trade, powered one of the NFL’s most aggressive defenses and opposing.

The award marks another milestone in Garrett’s already decorated career. He continues building a résumé that places him among the league’s elite defenders and is widely considered the game’s best non-quarterback.

Cleveland fans watched Garrett anchor the defense throughout the season. His effort and consistency provided stability during challenging stretches.

Cleveland, now under the leadership of new head coach Todd Monken, still has questions among the coaching staff. Defense coordinator Jim Schwartz appears to be headed out after not getting the head coach job, though no official decision has been made.

The honor reinforces Garrett’s importance to the Browns’ future. He remains the centerpiece of the team’s defensive identity.

Browns Hire Former Ravens OC Todd Monken as Next Head Coach

Browns DC Jim Schwartz Wants Out of Cleveland, Per Report

Myles Garrett Wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

