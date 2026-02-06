Listen Live
Close
News

Deion Sanders Says He’ll Never Coach in the NFL Because of This

Deion Sanders has made it clear that the NFL is not in his future as a head coach. Speaking recently, the Colorado coach explained why he has no interest in making the jump to the league.

Published on February 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
Source: Jason Miller / Getty

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Deion Sanders covered several topics, but one answer stood out. Asked about a possible NFL coaching future, Sanders delivered a clear and immediate response. He said nothing could convince him to make that jump.

Sanders tied his stance directly to his son’s recent experience in the league. He explained that last season changed how he views the NFL. That experience centered on Shedeur Sanders and the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many analysts projected Shedeur as a first-round pick entering the draft process. Instead, teams passed until the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fifth round. The slide quickly became one of the draft’s most talked-about storylines.

League insiders debated evaluations, interviews, and team fit in the weeks that followed. The conversation stretched beyond draft weekend and lingered through Shedeur’s rookie season. For Deion Sanders, the moment reinforced long-held concerns about professional football.

Speculation about an NFL coaching move has followed Sanders for years. His name surfaced during past hiring cycles, including high-profile openings. The comments on First Take appeared to close that door.

College football remains Sanders’ focus. He recently committed long-term to Colorado and continues shaping the program. Sanders said his priorities align more closely with the college game.

Shedeur continues working to carve out his role in the NFL. He gained experience during his rookie season and stayed in the league’s conversation. Still, his father made clear that the experience influenced a major career decision.

For now, Sanders sees his future on the college sidelines. The NFL, at least as a head coach, does not factor into that vision.

Browns DC Jim Schwartz Wants Out of Cleveland, Per Report

Myles Garrett Wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Every Cleveland Browns Head Coach Since 1999

Deion Sanders Says He’ll Never Coach in the NFL Because of This was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"

Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
2006 Cannes Film Festival - "X-Men 3: The Last Stand" Photocall

Halle Berry Says Storm Won't Be Included In 'Avengers: Doomsday,' But...

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks vs. New Englad Patriots

Bad Bunny Brought Elite Boricua Vibes To Super Bowl Performance, Social Media Celebrates

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
School photo
National  |  Kirby Lozano

North Texas / DFW School Walkouts & ICE — Feb 8–15, 2026

Comment
Secure the bag J Alexander
Contests  |  tethomas

Call 844-787-1979 To Secure Your Bag

Comment
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The 6 Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close