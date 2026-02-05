Joe Budden currently lords over a burgeoning media empire, a far cry from his days as a talented, if often misunderstood, Hip-Hop star. Joe Budden now heads one of the most popular podcasts in the land and sat down to talk with Shannon Sharpe about his journey, including the public split with former co-hosts, Rory and Mal.

Joe Budden appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast in New York’s Sei Less bar, discussing his eponymously named podcast, his past drug addiction, the weight of fame and dating, plus much more.

Over an hour and a half in their talk, the discussion turned to Rory and Mal, who currently have their own podcast that falls in the same lane of entertainment as Budden’s. Sharpe inquired about the dissolution of the former iteration of the podcast, and Budden gave his candid thoughts.

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“It was really tough in the moment,” Budden began, discussing the breaking apart of the podcast. “You got friendships you’re managing, you’re managing business [and] people’s view of the business. It was difficult.”

Budden continued, “And then they left, and I wish them brothers nothing but the best. And again, my faith be in God. My faith is in a higher power at all times. So, whatever is happening, that’s what’s supposed to be happening.

Budden ended his thought by saying, “I’m not sitting around weeping at the hand that I’m dealt. I’m getting to it. I needed all that education that came from that split. It was informative. It was important for me to get to the next place that I was going.”

Check out Joe Budden on the Club Shay Shay podcast below. Hit the 1:40:00-minute mark to hear the Rory and Mal split talk.

—

Photo: YouTube/Screenshot

Joe Budden Gets Candid About Rory & Mal Split On Club Shay Shay was originally published on hiphopwired.com