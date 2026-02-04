Listen Live
BREAKING: Cavaliers Land James Harden in Trade With Clippers

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired James Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Published on February 3, 2026
Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz
Source: Alex Goodlett / Getty

The Cleveland Cavaliers completed a major trade, acquiring James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN. The deal sends Darius Garland to Los Angeles, marking a significant shift for both franchises.

Harden arrives in Cleveland as one of the most accomplished scorers in NBA history. The former MVP brings elite playmaking, scoring ability, and postseason experience. Cleveland adds a proven star as it looks to push deeper into playoff contention.

Cleveland Nightlife Spots James Harden Would Probably Hear About

Garland departs after spending his entire career with the Cavaliers. He developed into a cornerstone guard and earned an All-Star selection during his time in Cleveland. But defensive concerns and recent injury issues have signaled a change in Cleveland.

The trade reflects Cleveland’s desire to compete immediately. Harden’s ability to control pace and create offense gives the Cavaliers a new look. His presence also adds leadership to a young roster.

There is also skepticism that this move is the result of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert doing his best to keep Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland.

For the Clippers, Garland provides a younger guard to build around long-term. He offers scoring, ball movement, and upside as Los Angeles reshapes its roster.

The Cavaliers now enter a new chapter with Harden in wine and gold. How the move impacts chemistry and long-term flexibility remains to be seen. For now, Cleveland lands one of the league’s biggest names in a headline-making deal.

Cavs’ Kenny Atkinson Wins 2025 NBA Coach of the Year

LeBron Gets Emotional Watching Tribute Video From Cavs in Cleveland

BREAKING: Cavaliers Land James Harden in Trade With Clippers was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

