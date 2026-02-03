Dallas Woman Accused of Killing Her Daughter

Source: IMPD / Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

A 49-year-old Dallas woman has been charged with murder after being accused of shooting her daughter while in a physical altercation with her. According to a Dallas police arrest affidavit, the altercation was over stolen alcohol.Dallas police responded to a 911 call Monday evening around 4 pm. This incident took place in the 800 block of Green Cove Lane.

The caller told the dispatcher that her mother shot her in the side. Officers were able to respond within minutes due to being on duty a block away. The victim, 28-year-old Tabatha Jones, was found in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died about an hour later.

Police arrested her mom, 49-year-old Shanika Battle, at the home. The affidavit states that the mother and daughter were the only ones in the residence when the police arrived. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators recovered a pistol in the living room near the mother’s purse and found a .380 casing in the hallway outside the victim’s room.

Battle told police in an interview that she was upset because her daughter took an alcoholic beverage that belonged to her; she claimed that her daughter was “ going into rooms that aren’t hers,” which created a verbal argument that escalated.

Battle admitted that the gun belonged to her and said she pulled it from her purse only to scare her daughter, but denies firing the weapon.

She is now being held in Dallas County jail on a murder charge.