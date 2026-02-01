Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Doechii Wins Best Music Video Grammy for “Anxiety”

Doechii Wins Best Music Video Grammy for “Anxiety”

Published on February 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tyler The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival - Day 2
Source: Katie Flores / Getty

Doechii Wins Best Music Video Grammy for “Anxiety”

Hip hop’s rising star Doechii just added another major win to her growing legacy.

The Florida native earned her second Grammy Award after her powerful visual for “Anxiety” took home Best Music Video, marking another huge moment in her already breakout career. The win was first reported by Rap Alert, quickly sparking excitement across social media.

The “Anxiety” video stood out for its cinematic storytelling, emotional depth, and striking visuals that perfectly matched the song’s raw energy.

Fans praised Doechii for turning vulnerability into art, with many calling the visual one of the most creative music videos of the year.

With multiple Grammy wins now under her belt, Doechii continues proving she’s not just next up, she’s already here.

Hot 100.9 will keep you locked in with more Grammy moments, artist wins, and everything trending in hip hop culture.

What did you think of Doechii’s “Anxiety” video?

Doechii Wins Best Music Video Grammy for “Anxiety” was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

WWE 2K26

The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of 'WWE 2K26' Standard Edtion

Hip-Hop Wired
'Sanford And Son'

Grady Demond Wilson, 'Sanford and Son' Star, Dies At 79

Hip-Hop Wired
DJ Michael Watts

Texas Hip-Hop Icon DJ Michael Watts Has Passed Away

Hip-Hop Wired
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Cardi B on Call Her Daddy
Entertainment  |  okayyyvickyj

Cardi B’s Comedic Talents Are Fireeeee in SNL Skit!

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
News  |  J. Bachelor

Houston Mourns the Loss of DJ Michael Watts, A Texas Hip-Hop Icon

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close