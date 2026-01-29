Listen Live
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Gold Trump Visa After Praising Him

Nicki MAGA Minaj Shows Off Her Gold Trump Visa After Praising Him At A News Conference

We just wonder if her hubby and brother will get that Presidential Pardon next...

Published on January 29, 2026
President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

When Nicki Minaj began caping for Donald Trump and the MAGA cult out of left field, many of her fans turned on her and others in the land of social media began petitioning for her to get deported as the multi-platinum rapper is indeed herself an illegal immigrant… or at least she was.

Yesterday (Jan. 28), social media was once again abuzz as Nicki Minaj didn’t just take to a podium to once again pledge her allegiance to MAGA and Donald Trump, but even held hands with the man who many refer to as American’s version of Adolf Hitler. While most people assumed that Nicki was angling for a Presidential pardon for her husband, Kenneth Petty and her brother, Jelani Maraj (both of whom were convicted of sex crimes), it turns out she got herself a brand new gold citizenship courtesy of the Grifter-In-Chief.

After posing for pics with Jeffery Epstein’s notorious bestie, Nicki Minaj took to social media to show off her shiny new gold Visa card with Donald Trump’s likeness on it and squashed any notion that she’d be deported anytime soon writing “Welp…”

Well, so much for that deportation petition.

In a second post addressing her newfound and “well-earned” green card, Nicki wrote that she was currently “Finalizing that citizenship paperwork” and that the $5 million exclusive Trump gold visa that’s available to the richest of immigrants was actually “free of charge.”

On the outside looking in it seems like it actually cost Nicki her fans, dignity and soul, but hey, that’s just us.

While it’s being said that the next President can null and void the obvious grift of a green card program (if we ever have elections again), we doubt said President would revoke Nicki Minaj’s citizenship and leave her vulnerable to deportation. Well, maybe Jasmine Crockett would. We love her round these parts.

What do y’all think about Nicki Minaj getting herself a new gold visa courtesy of Cheeto Jesus? Did she sell out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Nicki MAGA Minaj Shows Off Her Gold Trump Visa After Praising Him At A News Conference was originally published on hiphopwired.com

