Source: Jason Koerner / Getty Rick Ross Deep Cuts Every Hip Hop Fan Must Hear Rick Ross is known for his luxury raps, booming anthems, and legendary features, but beyond the radio hits lies a catalog full of underrated gems. From reflective street stories to soulful collaborations, Rozay’s deep cuts showcase his growth, lyricism, and ear for production. If you only know the singles, you’re missing some of his best work. Here are 10 Rick Ross deep cuts every hip hop fan needs to hear.

1. “Sixteen” (feat. André 3000)

One of the most powerful verses in modern rap history comes from André 3000, but Rick Ross sets the tone perfectly. The song dives into success, sacrifice, and legacy over a soulful instrumental that still hits years later.





2. “Amsterdam”

Ross paints cinematic pictures of international hustle and luxury life. The storytelling, production, and calm confidence make this one of his most slept-on tracks.

3. “Aston Martin Music” (Album Version)

While the single blew up, the full album cut carries more emotion and depth. The smooth production and reflective bars make it feel like a late-night drive classic.





4. “Triple Beam Dreams” (feat. Nas)

A masterclass in grown-man rap. Ross and Nas trade vivid street stories over one of the smoothest beats on God Forgives, I Don’t. This track is hip hop storytelling at its finest.





5. “Maybach Music III” (feat. T.I., Jadakiss & Erykah Badu)

The Maybach Music series always delivered, but this one stands out with soulful vocals and heavyweight verses. It’s luxurious, gritty, and poetic all at once.





6. “Apple of My Eye”

One of Ross’s most personal songs, where he reflects on family, loss, and success. It shows a softer, more emotional side that many fans overlook.





7. “Santorini Greece”

A smooth, tropical vibe with boss-level confidence. Ross floats over the beat, making this track perfect for summer playlists and late-night rides.





8. “Rich Off Cocaine”

Raw, vivid, and street-focused, this track captures Ross at his most honest. The production is haunting, and the lyrics feel like real-life hustler memoirs.





9. “Gold Roses” (feat. Drake)

While not a mainstream smash, this collaboration is pure luxury rap. Drake and Ross talk success, loyalty, and longevity over a soulful beat that feels timeless.