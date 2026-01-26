Listen Live
Winter Storm Moves Out, But Dangerous Conditions Remain

Winter Storm Moves Out, But Dangerous Cold And Icy Conditions Remain

Published on January 26, 2026
The powerful winter storm that dumped between 5 and 10 inches of snow and sleet across central Maryland, the greater Baltimore area, and the Eastern Shore has moved out of the region, but hazardous conditions are far from over.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Monday morning. As the coastal storm system begins to pull away, temperatures remain bitterly cold, ranging from the upper teens in Carroll County to the lower 20s in Baltimore, and near freezing across the lower Eastern Shore.

Some sunshine on Monday afternoon may help improve road conditions, though temperatures will struggle to rebound, topping out in the upper 20s to lower 30s across the metro area and remaining colder northwest of the city. Aside from a stray snow shower, Monday’s forecast is expected to remain dry.

However, the break will be brief. Another round of brutal Arctic cold arrives late Monday, with temperatures plunging into the single digits and lower teens by Tuesday morning. Wind chills could fall below zero, keeping highs stuck in the teens and 20s Tuesday afternoon.

An even colder blast is expected late Thursday into Friday, bringing the potential for light snow and dangerously cold conditions that could threaten exposed pipes and infrastructure. Residents are urged to winterize homes and limit outdoor exposure as the extreme cold settles in.

