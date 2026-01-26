Listen Live
Close
Entertainment News

Denzel Curry, TiaCorine,A$AP Ferg,Bktherula,Key Nyata Form Supergroup

Denzel Curry, TiaCorine, A$AP Ferg, Bktherula, and Key Nyata, each renowned in their own right, come together to form a highly anticipated supergroup.

Published on January 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

🚨 Yo, hip-hop just got a new powerhouse crew! Denzel Curry, TiaCorine, A$AP Ferg, Bktherula, and Key Nyata just linked up to form The Scythe, and trust me — they’re not playing. Their debut album, Strictly 4 the Scythe, drops March 6 and it’s loaded with collabs from Juicy J, Smino, Rich the Kid, Luh Tyler, and more.

Lead single “Lit Effect” already got the streets buzzing — Curry and Bktherula front and center, with beats from BNYX and Lazer Dim 700 bringing that next-level energy. This isn’t just a collab; it’s a Southern rap takeover, blending Memphis grit, Houston swagger, and Miami fire — all while keeping each artist’s solo vibe intact.

Denzel says it best: The Scythe is family and a movement, paying homage to Southern hip-hop roots while pushing it forward. If you’re a fan of hard-hitting bars, crazy chemistry, and straight-up star power, this is the crew you need on your radar.

👀 Mark your calendars — March 6, Strictly 4 the Scythe drops, and it’s about to break the streets.

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City

Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 The Root 100 Gala

AG Pam Bondi "Enraged" At No Charges For Don Lemon

Hip-Hop Wired
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's Latest Trailer Introduces Yoshi

Hip-Hop Wired

Trump White House Doesn't Know There Are No Penguins In Greenland

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Comment
Arkansas Prepares For Rare Winter Storm Bringing Weekend Snow
Lifestyle  |  Jazzi Black

Storm Snacks & Survival: Where To Eat In Dfw Before The Freeze

Comment
25 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama?” Tour: Predicted Setlist

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Dallas Winter Storm 2021
Local  |  Kirby Lozano

DFW Winter Storm Alert: What You Need To Know

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close