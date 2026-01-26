Denzel Curry, TiaCorine,A$AP Ferg,Bktherula,Key Nyata Form Supergroup

🚨 Yo, hip-hop just got a new powerhouse crew! Denzel Curry, TiaCorine, A$AP Ferg, Bktherula, and Key Nyata just linked up to form The Scythe, and trust me — they’re not playing. Their debut album, Strictly 4 the Scythe, drops March 6 and it’s loaded with collabs from Juicy J, Smino, Rich the Kid, Luh Tyler, and more.

Lead single “Lit Effect” already got the streets buzzing — Curry and Bktherula front and center, with beats from BNYX and Lazer Dim 700 bringing that next-level energy. This isn’t just a collab; it’s a Southern rap takeover, blending Memphis grit, Houston swagger, and Miami fire — all while keeping each artist’s solo vibe intact.

Denzel says it best: The Scythe is family and a movement, paying homage to Southern hip-hop roots while pushing it forward. If you’re a fan of hard-hitting bars, crazy chemistry, and straight-up star power, this is the crew you need on your radar.

👀 Mark your calendars — March 6, Strictly 4 the Scythe drops, and it’s about to break the streets.