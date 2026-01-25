Listen Live
Close
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Australian Open Due To Injury

Get Well Soon! Naomi Osaka Forced To Withdraw From Australian Open After Developing Injury

Naomi Osaka has officially withdrawn from the 2026 Australian Open after suffering an abdominal injury.

Published on January 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tennis fans are disappointed as one of its most dominant stars was forced to make a sudden and painful exit from the first Grand Slam of the year. Naomi Osaka, a two-time champion at Melbourne Park, officially withdrew from the Australian Open on Saturday just hours before she was set to take the court for her third-round match. The 28-year-old former world No. 1 revealed that an abdominal injury sustained during her previous match has left her unable to compete.

Naomi Osaka TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Source: MARTIN KEEP / Getty

According to ESPN, Osaka’s injury flared up during her grueling second-round victory over Romania’s Sorana Cirstea. While she managed to battle through the pain to secure the win, the recovery process didn’t go as planned.

For Osaka, the decision to step away wasn’t made lightly. She admitted that she has dealt with this specific left abdominal issue in the past and initially hoped that she could play through the pain to keep her title hopes alive. However, after attempting to warm up for her scheduled match, it became clear that her body had reached its limit.

“I played my last match with some pain, and I thought maybe if I gave myself a break before my match today, I would be able to handle it. But I warmed up, and it got a lot worse,” Osaka shared in a statement published by the tournament.

The superstar also touched on the physical toll of her return to professional tennis after welcoming her daughter, Shai, in July 2023. After a 15-month hiatus, Osaka has been candid about how her body has shifted post-pregnancy.

“Obviously I think coming back from pregnancy, my body changed quite a lot,” she explained. “So this is something I have to be really cautious of.”

Taking to social media to share the news with her millions of followers, Osaka expressed her devastation at having to cut her Australian Open run short. Having reached the semifinals of the US Open last year, she arrived in Melbourne with significant momentum and a hunger to reclaim her spot at the top of the rankings.

“I was so excited to keep going and this run meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart but I can’t risk doing any further damage,” she posted to her Instagram Story.

As for Osaka’s health, the next steps involve a series of tests to determine the severity of the damage and to map out a long-term treatment plan. While her exit leaves a massive void in the women’s draw, her focus remains on a full recovery.

The post Get Well Soon! Naomi Osaka Forced To Withdraw From Australian Open After Developing Injury appeared first on Bossip.

Get Well Soon! Naomi Osaka Forced To Withdraw From Australian Open After Developing Injury was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Trump White House Doesn't Know There Are No Penguins In Greenland

Hip-Hop Wired

Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

Hip-Hop Wired
Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

Darth Maul Gets Busy In First Trailer For Standalone Animated Series Coming To Disney+

Hip-Hop Wired
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

La Architect? Travis Scott Plans To Get His Architecture Degree

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Comment
Local  |  J. Bachelor

The 25 Most-Attended Rodeo Concerts of All Time

Comment
Entertainment  |  The Morning Hustle

G Herbo Talks ‘Lil Herb,’ Independence, and Growth on The Morning Hustle

Comment
Local DFW News  |  Tori Jay

She Is Awards 2025: Meet the Judges!

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close