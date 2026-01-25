You Going Out in This Weather? Dress Like You Got Some Sense

Source: La Mega Nota/Elvia Skeens / La Mega Nota/Elvia Ske

Let’s just call it what it is. If you’re outside voluntarily trying to hit the club during winter weather in DFW — ice on the roads, wind slapping your soul, temperature disrespectful — you might got a problem. And I say that with love.



Now don’t get it twisted. I understand birthdays. I understand “my homegirl in town.” I understand “I already paid for the section.” Life be lifin’. But if you absolutely have to go outside and turn up when Mother Nature clearly said stay yo ass inside, then at least do it smart.





Because freezing AND looking crazy ain’t the move.





Rule #1: The Fit Starts With the Coat (Not the Outfit)





Fellas — I know you want the fit to hit. I know the drip matters. But if your jacket is thin, decorative, or “just for pictures,” you already lost.





This is not the time for denim jackets, windbreakers or that lil varsity coat from 2012. You need a real coat (puffer, wool, parka — something with weight). Something you can take off once inside and not regret wearing outside. Pro tip: If the coat can’t survive standing outside the club waiting on valet, it ain’t the one.







Ladies, I Love Y’all… But Be Real With Yourself





Listen — y’all gonna do what y’all do. I already know. But winter clubbing requires strategy.

That means no heels or open toes!!! Boots and thick socks until you get inside. Layers you can remove and a coat long enough to cover the outfit AND your pride. If your outfit requires you to “just run from the car,” understand that wind don’t care about your plan. Hypothermia don’t respect cute.





Shoes Matter More Than You Think



DFW don’t know how to act when it gets cold. One patch of ice and it’s demolition derby. So avoid slick soles, leave that suede at home til it dries up and if your shoes can’t handle slush, wet pavement, or uneven parking lots — reconsider what you got on twin. Nobody wants to see a fire fit ruined by a slip in the valet lane.







If You’re Driving, Your Trunk Should Be Prepared





This part right here? Non-negotiable. If you’re traveling in winter weather, keep this in your car:



A blanket (YES, a blanket — laugh later)

Gloves

Extra hoodie or jacket

Phone charger

Water



Because if traffic stops, roads close, or you get stuck waiting on a tow, that outfit ain’t keeping you warm. A blanket in the trunk has saved more dignity than people want to admit. The real flex is making it home safe!!! It’s already dangerous outside so don’t over do it when you inside the spot!!!

Here’s the grown man talk. The goal isn’t just to look good at the club — it’s to make it back home in one piece. Warm, alive and without no unnecessary stories about a trip to the LewLew or UT Southwestern.



So if you going out in winter weather:



Dress for the outside first, the club second. Prepare your car like you got responsibilities and don’t let being cute of fly beat common sense. You can still be fresh and functional. That’s the real drip.