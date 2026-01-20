Ranking Questlove’s Top 5 Career Moments

Source: Peter Kramer / Getty

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the co-founder of The Roots and a cultural icon, has had a career filled with groundbreaking achievements. A Philadelphia native, Questlove has produced for artists including Elvis Costello, Common, D’Angelo, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Bilal, Jay-Z, Nikka Costa, and more recently, Al Green, Amy Winehouse, and John Legend. He is also a member of the production teams the Soulquarians, The Randy Watson Experience, The Soultronics, and The Grand Wizzards. Check out this list as narrowed down a list of Questlove’s most monumental moves in the entertainment industry!

Here are five standout moments that define his journey in music and beyond:

Founding The Roots: Questlove and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter formed The Roots in high school, creating a hip-hop band that blended live instrumentation with profound lyricism. Their slow but steady rise to fame allowed them to build a lasting legacy, avoiding the pitfalls of overnight success3. Becoming the House Band for “The Tonight Show”: In 2009, The Roots became the house band for “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” later transitioning to “The Tonight Show.” This move brought their music to a global audience nightly, showcasing their versatility and creativity3. Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Winning an Oscar for “Summer of Soul”: Questlove directed the acclaimed documentary “Summer of Soul,” which unearthed footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. The film won an Academy Award, cementing his status as a storyteller and historian1. Producing the Grammy Hip-Hop Tribute: In 2023, Questlove curated a 13-minute tribute to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary at the Grammys. Despite last-minute challenges, the segment celebrated the genre’s rich history and influence1. Expanding into Culinary Arts: Questlove’s passion for food led to his book “Something to Food About,” where he explored creativity with innovative chefs. This venture highlighted his ability to connect art forms and celebrate creativity in all its forms3.

Questlove’s career is a testament to his dedication, versatility, and passion for storytelling, whether through music, film, or food.

Ranking Questlove’s Top 5 Career Moments was originally published on rnbphilly.com