Mike McDaniel to Interview for Eagles Offensive Coordinator Position

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Josh McDaniel, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has reportedly interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator position. This potential move comes as both franchises reflect on disappointing 2025 campaigns, with the Eagles seeking to revitalize their offense after a season plagued by predictability and inefficiency.

The Miami Dolphins struggled to find consistency under McDaniels’ leadership, particularly in the third quarter, where they were outscored 81-0 over their final stretch. Despite these challenges, McDaniel is known for his offensive acumen. His ability to craft dynamic game plans and adjust in real-time could be exactly what the Eagles need to address their offensive woes.

The Eagles, who entered the 2025 season with high expectations, saw their offense falter due to conservative playcalling and a lack of creativity. By midseason, the issues were glaring, with the team running repetitive routes and failing to adapt to defensive schemes.

Jalen Hurts, one of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks, was underutilized, with designed runs largely absent from the playbook. The offensive line, traditionally a strength, also struggled due to injuries and inconsistent execution.

The Eagles’ decision to part ways with their previous offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, signals a desire for a fresh approach. McDaniel’s experience and adaptability could provide the spark needed to reignite an offense that, on paper, has the tools to be one of the league’s best. As the offseason progresses, all eyes will be on Philadelphia to see if McDaniels is the man chosen to lead their offensive resurgence.

