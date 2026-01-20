Listen Live
Local

Has Interstate 30 Reopened In Dallas?

Interstate 30 through downtown Dallas has reopened after a weekend shutdown, but more closures are coming as part of the $888M I-30 Canyon Corridor project.

Published on January 20, 2026
Interstate 30 into Dallas
Source: Art Wager / Getty

Over the weekend, a major freeway, Interstate 30, was shut down due to construction. Despite social media skepticism, Interstate 30 through downtown Dallas has officially reopened on schedule following the major weekend closure.

At 5 am on Monday, all lanes of I-30 were reopened. These closures, which began Friday night, are part of an $888 million 1-30 Canyon Corridor improvement project.

Though traffic is flowing again, this is only the beginning; the goal is to widen the highway and reduce congestion. There will be several more closures over the coming years. The project is expected to be fully completed by 2030. While TxDOT has not yet released the specified dates for the next full closure of I-30, more weekend shutdowns are expected.

Several surface streets will remain impacted or entirely closed through late 2028.
Caesar Chavez Boulevard: all lanes closed and detoured at I-30
Arkard Street: all lanes closed and detoured at I-30 through summer 2028
Good Latimer Expressway: restricted to one lane in each direction, I-30
Cadiz Street: all lanes closed at I-30; the street will be rebuilt on a new alignment later in the project.

Detours are all in place for all affected routes. Officials urge drivers to plan for extra travel time and remind the public that pedestrian access is strictly prohibited inside work zones for safety.

